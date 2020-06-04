The St. J Academy girls lacrosse team arrived ahead of schedule.
While that sentiment didn’t soothe the sting of a 10-9 loss to Vergennes in the Division II championship last June, the Hilltoppers knew soon after their time was coming.
“We definitely decided after the championship game that the next season would be the Revenge Tour,” said Hilltopper star Lilly Leach, the program’s all-time leading scorer who received her high school diploma on Monday. “I think we realized very quickly the next season would be pretty amazing as our team would be loaded and filled with confidence.”
Add talent, maturity and chemistry and St. J this spring had all the makings of a club poised to bring home the program’s first state title.
COVID-19, however, turned out to be the Hilltoppers’ toughest opponent — the pandemic forcing the Vermont Principals’ Association to cancel all high school sports on the last day in April.
“Everybody on the team was really devastated,” said Olivia Matteis, who would have been a fourth-year starter in the midfield for St. J and will be graduating from Lyndon Institute on Sunday. “We knew this year was our year to win a championship. We had a lot of seniors, all starters. It’s really upsetting because we knew our potential and we had really good team chemistry. The team really bonded well.”
St. J had 13 returning players, including nine starters, five of whom were seniors (Leach, Matteis, Lydia Bushey, Jena Fillion and Jericho Rutledge). The Hilltoppers also had a bevy of newcomers itching to earn playing time.
“We had been building up to this season,” said Tom Forster, who would have been in his fourth season leading the SJA program. “Our recent success was really based around that group of five seniors. They were so promising four years ago. I remember turning to an assistant coach and saying, ‘four years from now we’re going to take this group to the state championship.’
“Having made it to the state final last season and losing by a point, we felt we could really come together this year. Those sophomores and juniors from last year had matured and were strong and faster. We had a pretty good thing going. And the chemistry was really starting to come together.”
The Hilltoppers also had Leach, one of Vermont’s premier athletes (soccer, indoor track) and The Record’s two-time reigning Lacrosse Player of the Year. She was excited for her final season.
“Our team had a ton of potential,” Leach said. “All of us were really looking forward to see what we could accomplish.”
Leach is headed to play at Division II Stonehill College (Easton, Mass.) in the fall. The Skyhawks were picked seventh out of 14 teams in the 2020 preseason Northeast-10 Conference poll. A center midfielder, the All-State first-teamer collected 64 goals and 23 assists last spring. She leaves the Academy with 171 career goals in three seasons.
Leach will pursue biology and pre-veterinary studies at Stonehill.
“I was really excited to see Lilly play one more time,” Forster said. “She’s just an all-around powerful player. But the one thing about Lilly, she was really stepping up in her leadership role, encouraging her teammates in the offseason to stay fit.”
St. J graduated three seniors (Ainsley Larsen, Grace Phelps and Katie Girouard) from last year’s team, which reached the state final for only the second time in program history.
“I wanted to fill that role after the seniors left,” Leach said. “That was important to me.”
Also key to success were the Hilltoppers’ skilled returnees, including juniors Polly Currier, Ella Ceppetelli, Mairen Tierney, Elizabeth Douglas, Holly Stein, Millie Clarner and Catherine Douglas, along with sophomore Ellie Rice. Grace Clark, Avery Tomczyk, Maddie Hurlbert and freshmen Maren Nitsche and Mazie Burt, among others, were expected to add more depth.
“The team was very hungry,” Forster said. “We were pretty loaded and it would have been a fun season.”
Last year, St. J played a tough regular-season schedule and finished 5-7. But the Hilltoppers got hot in the postseason, beginning with a first-round rout of Colchester. Their next victory was their biggest, an 8-7 quarterfinal win over arch-nemesis Green Mountain Valley School.
“We weren’t sure as a team if we could overcome them,” said Matteis, who will be heading to University of Vermont in the fall (studying nursing, playing club hockey). “But coach Forster brought so much positivity and brought us together. And overcoming GMVS was almost better than us making it to the state championship. We had lost so many times to them and beating them was really big for us.”
St. J then rode the momentum to a 10-8 win over U-32 in the semifinals before reaching the program’s first state final since 2000.
After the one-goal loss to Vergennes, there was only one goal in 2020 — a state championship.
Now there’s only 2021.
“We knew it was coming,” Matteis said. “When New Hampshire canceled their season, we knew it was going to happen for us. … The team is trying to stay connected. We already made a team video (stick-skill and passing) and we are hoping to get together for a scrimmage over the summer. We’re definitely still staying in touch.
“This team was just so fun to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.