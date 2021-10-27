The annual North-South Senior All-Star football game returns to the gridiron after a year’s absence with the state’s top senior football players meeting on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
The rosters for the annual all-star game were announced Wednesday and seven locals were chosen. Included on the North squad are Sam Begin, Anthony Briggs, Karson Clark and Jacob Silver of St. Johnsbury; Trevor Lussier and Victor Richardy of Lyndon; and Garrett Heath of North Country.
Lyndon and St. Johnsbury are both competing in the football quarterfinals this weekend.
The South won the last meeting in 2019, 40-7, at Dave Wolk Stadium, its first win since 2015. The North leads the all-time series 11-8.
All 31 of the state’s high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters, which are subject to change prior to the game. Head coaches are Craig Sleeman of BFA Fairfax-Lamoille for the North and Fair Haven’s James Hill for the South.
Kickoff for the 20th annual contest is at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time and available through the game’s Facebook page. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. The game will be live-streamed with DVDs available for sale on https://www.cvtsport.net/ppv.
All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
The Rosters:
The North
Nick Bidwell, Ryan Goodman, Brody Hamel and Kenny Salls of BFA Fairfax-Lamoille; Justin Brown, Cole Montague* and Dakota Wry of BFA St. Albans; Taylen Bennett, Cam Benoit, and Amari Fraser of Burlington-South Burlington; Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll, Haden Hilgerdt, Henry Kramer and Ryan Walker of Champlain Valley; Alex Rublee and Ben Knapp of Colchester; Sebastian Coppolla, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root and Ben Serrantanio of Essex; Trevor Lussier and Victor Richardy of Lyndon; Chaz Larivee and Colin Mathis of Milton; Harley Vorse of Missisquoi Valley; Adam Mansfield, Carmelo Miceli and Ryan Stoddard of Mount Abraham; Gabe Baron and Carson Holloway of Mount Mansfield; Garrett Heath of North Country; Maxime Makuza and Kadin McConinck of Rice Memorial; Colton Perkins and Andrew Trottier of Spaulding; Sam Begin, Anthony Briggs, Karson Clark and Jacob Silver of St. Johnsbury; Henry Beling, Cameron Comstock and Charles Haynes of Union-32.
The South
Patrick Barbour, Harrison Gleim, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier and Jon Terry of Bellows Falls; Calvin Gould, Tyler McNary and Aaron Petrie of Brattleboro; Will Addington, David Keyes and Warren McIntyre of Burr & Burton; Josh Williams and Luke Williams of Fair Haven; Harry Gaudet, Brandon Potter, Tarin Prior, Jacob Seaver, Devon Sinclair and Colin Vielleux of Hartford; Nick Austin-Neil, Nikolai Luksch, Matt Kiernan and Sam Warren of Middlebury; Connor Lopiccolo of Mill River; Kaleb Carpenter, Hayden Gaudette, Andrew Gilbert, Austin Grogan and Danyal Khan of Mount Anthony; Brady Diaz and Dylan Stevens-Clark of Otter Valley; Greg Tilton of Oxbow; Colby Hutchins of Poultney; Jack Coughlin, Trey Davine, Ben Parker and Slade Postemski of Rutland; Sam Presch and Caleb Roby of Springfield; Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld and Ben Gilbert of Windsor; Robbie Macri and Corey White of Woodstock.
*injured, may not play; Note: names/spellings provided by coaches selection committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.