Several Hornets Earn NAC Men’s Tennis Accolades

Four Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis players received North Atlantic Conference honors as the conference announced its 2023 men’s tennis awards, as voted on by conference coaches, on Wednesday morning.
Jeffrey Blais (Newport) and David Gratton (Newport) were both named as All-Conference singles players, while the team of Quinlan Peer and Garrick Webster was an All-Conference doubles selection. Blais was also named to the NAC Men’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team.
Blais, a sophomore, was Lyndon’s number one singles player this season, after playing primarily third singles a year ago. He compiled a 4-7 overall record this season, including a 4-2 mark in NAC matches.
Selection to the NAC Sportsmanship Team is reserved for student athletes who have distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The honorees are individuals who have positively affected the men’s tennis culture and match environment and whose behavior clearly demonstrates sportsmanship and integrity that goes beyond the tennis playing rules and etiquette.
Gratton enjoyed an outstanding freshman season. He posted a team best 6-5 record, including a 5-1 mark in conference, playing primarily fourth singles. Gratton was also the first Lyndon player since 2021 to be named NAC Rookie of the Week, as he captured the honor the week of March 19.
Peer and Webster had a 5-6 overall record in doubles play. They were 3-2 at second doubles in conference, and won their only first doubles matchup against Northern Vermont University-Johnson. This marks the third consecutive year that Peer has garnered All-Conference honors. He was part of an All-Conference doubles team with Zach Falkenburg last season and was named All-Conference in both singles and doubles in 2021. Webster was also named to the Sportsmanship Team a year ago.
The Hornets were 4-7 this season, including a 4-2 mark in NAC play. They reached the NAC Championship for the second time in three years, where they were defeated by Thomas College on April 15. Peer and Webster will be graduating next month, while Blais and Gratton are expected to be part of the foundation of the 2024 team.
