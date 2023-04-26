Several Hornets Earn NAC Men’s Tennis Accolades
Four Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis players received North Atlantic Conference honors as the conference announced its 2023 men’s tennis awards, as voted on by conference coaches, on Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Blais (Newport) and David Gratton (Newport) were both named as All-Conference singles players, while the team of Quinlan Peer and Garrick Webster was an All-Conference doubles selection. Blais was also named to the NAC Men’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team.

