LYNDONVILLE — NVU-Lyndon hosted its annual Athletic Awards Celebration over four days last week. It took place across the Lyndon Athletics social media platforms for the second year in a row, in place of the traditional on-campus banquet.
Several major department awards were presented:
Dudley Bell Most Outstanding Male and Female Athletes: Senior baseball player Codi Smith (Hartford), and freshman softball player Victoria Valentine (East Burke)
Champions of Character Award: Junior men’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, and men’s cross country athlete Luc Parrett (Eden Mills)
Green and Gold Awards (highest GPA): Junior women’s basketball player Lea Crompton (Dunbarton, NH) and senior men’s cross country runner Christopher Chichester (Orleans)
Top Three Team GPA’s: 1. Women’s tennis (3.81); 2. women’s soccer (3.68), 3. volleyball (3.63)
SAAC Coach of the Year: Men’s basketball coach David Pasiak
SAAC Fan of the Year: James Salvas
Coaches for each of Lyndon’s 13 varsity athletic teams selected team awards. The list of athletes receiving Coaches Awards and other recognition is as follows:
Women’s Tennis
Hailey Demers
Women’s Cross Country
Shelby Benton
Men’s Cross Country
Christopher Chichester
Volleyball
Mackenzie Rametta
Women’s Soccer
Guts & Grit Award - Rachel Palladino
Autumn Fahey Award - Yasmin Molina
Men’s Soccer
Matthew Condon
Frank Spears Award - Luc Parrett
Women’s Basketball
The Hornet Way Award - Karly Cordwell
Women’s Lacrosse
Willing to Work Award - Rachel Palladino
Men’s Basketball
Most Outstanding Teammate - Kenan Hajdarevic
Hornet Core Values Award - Neal Mulligan
Michael Tessier Award - Zach Falkenburg
Men’s Lacrosse
Warrior Award - Justin Servidori
Most Improved Player - Aiden Trapani
Softball
Queen Bee Award - Gracie Ducker
Most Valuable Player - Victoria Valentine
Baseball
Most Valuable Player - Codi Smith
Claude Piche Award - Cooper Whitehouse
Men’s Tennis
Neal Mulligan
Co-MVPs - Quinlan Peer, Zach Falkenburg
In addition, several superlative awards were voted on by the student athletes:
Most Swagger: Gracie Ducker
Most Sideline Energy: Doug Steele
Most Likely to Make Teammates Laugh: Aiden Trapani
Most Likely to Miss the Bus: Victoria Valentine
Best Play or Performance in a Single Contest: Codi Smith for a home run, 2 RBI, scoreless relief and a save vs UMF; Peyton Olsen, 50 points vs NEC
