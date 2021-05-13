LYNDONVILLE — NVU-Lyndon hosted its annual Athletic Awards Celebration over four days last week. It took place across the Lyndon Athletics social media platforms for the second year in a row, in place of the traditional on-campus banquet.

Several major department awards were presented:

Dudley Bell Most Outstanding Male and Female Athletes: Senior baseball player Codi Smith (Hartford), and freshman softball player Victoria Valentine (East Burke)

Champions of Character Award: Junior men’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, and men’s cross country athlete Luc Parrett (Eden Mills)

Green and Gold Awards (highest GPA): Junior women’s basketball player Lea Crompton (Dunbarton, NH) and senior men’s cross country runner Christopher Chichester (Orleans)

Top Three Team GPA’s: 1. Women’s tennis (3.81); 2. women’s soccer (3.68), 3. volleyball (3.63)

SAAC Coach of the Year: Men’s basketball coach David Pasiak

SAAC Fan of the Year: James Salvas

Coaches for each of Lyndon’s 13 varsity athletic teams selected team awards. The list of athletes receiving Coaches Awards and other recognition is as follows:

Women’s Tennis

Hailey Demers

Women’s Cross Country

Shelby Benton

Men’s Cross Country

Christopher Chichester

Volleyball

Mackenzie Rametta

Women’s Soccer

Guts & Grit Award - Rachel Palladino

Autumn Fahey Award - Yasmin Molina

Men’s Soccer

Matthew Condon

Frank Spears Award - Luc Parrett

Women’s Basketball

The Hornet Way Award - Karly Cordwell

Women’s Lacrosse

Willing to Work Award - Rachel Palladino

Men’s Basketball

Most Outstanding Teammate - Kenan Hajdarevic

Hornet Core Values Award - Neal Mulligan

Michael Tessier Award - Zach Falkenburg

Men’s Lacrosse

Warrior Award - Justin Servidori

Most Improved Player - Aiden Trapani

Softball

Queen Bee Award - Gracie Ducker

Most Valuable Player - Victoria Valentine

Baseball

Most Valuable Player - Codi Smith

Claude Piche Award - Cooper Whitehouse

Men’s Tennis

Neal Mulligan

Co-MVPs - Quinlan Peer, Zach Falkenburg

In addition, several superlative awards were voted on by the student athletes:

Most Swagger: Gracie Ducker

Most Sideline Energy: Doug Steele

Most Likely to Make Teammates Laugh: Aiden Trapani

Most Likely to Miss the Bus: Victoria Valentine

Best Play or Performance in a Single Contest: Codi Smith for a home run, 2 RBI, scoreless relief and a save vs UMF; Peyton Olsen, 50 points vs NEC

