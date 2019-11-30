EAST BURKE — Olympic gold medalist and World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin returned to Burke Mountain on Wednesday for a slalom and GS training session ahead of this weekend’s World Cup event at Killington.

After taking turns on Warren’s Way, Shiffrin (Burke Mountain Academy Class of 2013)greeted a small group of BMA students and staff, Burke Mountain employees and a few locals to pose for photos and autographs.

