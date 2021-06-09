Shippee’s Two Late Goals Help St. J Stun Hartford, Return To Title Game

HARTFORD — St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore midfielder Sophia Shippee scored twice in the last 34 seconds of regulation to lift the fourth-seeded Hilltoppers to an 11-10 win over the top-seeded Hurricanes in a wild Division II girls lacrosse semifinal on Wednesday.
Shippee’s game-winner came with 4.8 seconds left.
It gave Shippee four goals for the game along with an assist, while senior forward Ella Ceppetelli also had four goals for St. J, winners of seven straight.
The Academy will take on No. 3 seed Green Mountain Valley at Burlington High School in Saturday’s championship game. It’s the Hilltoppers’ second straight title-game appearance; they lost 10-9 to Vergennes in the 2019 final.
GMV topped two-seed Vergennes in the other semifinal. GMV waxed St. Johnsbury 19-4 on May 1.
Hartford had beaten St. J 18-7 in this season’s opener and brought a 16-1 record into the game. The nip-and-tuck competition found the game at a 7-7 halftime standoff.
“Hartford is a very good team; they were up by a goal or two the whole game,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Forster said after Wednesday’s upset.
However, with tough defense neutralizing top Hartford scorer Zoe Pfeiffer, who was held to one goal, the Hilltoppers hung around and went home victorious on Shippee’s heroics. In addition to her’s and Ceppetelli’s scoring, seniors Grace Clark and Mairen Tierney and sophomore Polly Currier also scored.
While draws were about even for the game, the Hilltoppers kept tabs on Pfeiffer “by face guarding her,” coach Forster said. “[Senior] Ruby Yerkes and the defense played great.” Sophie Howe and Chloe Jensen had two each for Hartford.
As the final minute ticked off looking at a 10-9 deficit, Shippee and St. J ramped up. “Sophia loves the pressure and went for it at the very end,” Forster noted.
Goalie Clara Andre also played big. “Clara was superb with 15 great saves,” Forster emphasized.
DIVISION IV SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 23, GORHAM 0 (5): It was more of the same for the Woodsville Engineers in the D-IV semifinals in Gorham, as the Engineers waxed the Huskies to advance to their first title game since 2013 when they beat Wilton for the crown.
All their four 2021 playoff games have been on the road, as will be the championship game Saturday at 4:30 at Memorial Field in Concord against the Newmarket Mules (9-2).
Junior Mackenzie Kingsbury continued her torrid level of play, going 4-for-5 with nine RBI, including a three-run triple and three singles. Senior Emily Prest and junior Anna McIntyre also cleared the bases with a triple and double, respectively, while senior Keatyn Horne had three RBI on two sacrifice flies, and junior Maddie Roy went 3-for-5 on the day.
“Pretty awesome,” WHS coach Dana Huntington said. “[In the past] we seem to have had teams on the verge of reaching a final, but this junior class is strong, and our senior leadership is amazing and they have great maturity and confidence.
“The kids all work hard; they don’t just show up. It’s cool to see. And they have fun along the way.”
Woodsville (18-1) had 16 hits and drew 12 walks. In the circle, Kingsbury and reliever Mackenzie Griswold each had two strikeouts, Kingsbury going four innings.
