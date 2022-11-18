LYNDONVILLE — It’s a clash of the Carlisles.
A battle of brothers.
Yes, a rare and special sibling showdown is coming to Stannard Gymnasium on Saturday.
St. Johnsbury’s Alex and Antonio Carlisle will meet on the hardwood as their Division III programs Wheaton College and NVU-Lyndon collide in a pre-holiday matchup in the Northeast Kingdom.
The former SJA stars who put together dazzling high school careers are now collegiate standouts and senior leaders for their respective programs — Alex at Wheaton and Antonio at Lyndon.
After growing up on the hardwood together, and elevating the Hilltopper program, they once again get to share the floor — this time, for the first and probably last time, as foes.
“It is always special when players get the opportunity to play at the next level, and although they are both experiencing some amazing individual successes, I am very proud of them knowing they are seen as leaders in their respective programs,” said former St. J coach David McGinn, who went to a pair of Division I final fours with the Carlisles. “They are great young men and tremendous ambassadors for the Academy.
“I hope they both have great games on Saturday, and relish an experience few siblings ever have.”
The Carlisles, like old times, get to play in front of friends, family and the community that helped them become two of the brightest hoops stars from the NEK in the last decade.
“I’m excited for Saturday’s game,” Antonio said. “I’m grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to play in front of friends and family for the past few years at Lyndon, and I’m excited that Alex gets a similar opportunity.”
”I think that the atmosphere will be great,” Alex said. “I’m looking forward to getting a chance to play in a great game and hopefully come out with a win.”
At SJA, the Carlisles together made a run to the Division I final four in 2017-18 — the program’s first trip since 2013. The following season, after Antonio graduated, Alex delivered a season for the ages. The two-time Record Player of the Year, the younger Carlisle hit a game-winning 16-foot jumper to beat Rice in the semifinals and poured in 24 points in the state finals against Rutland to send the Hilltoppers to their first state championship since 1997.
They both continue to deliver at the next level.
Alex, a captain at Wheaton (Norton, Mass), is averaging a team-leading 23.0 points per game, while shooting 51.1% from the floor and 87.5% from the foul line. The 6-foot guard was a New England Men’s Athletic Conference All-Conference second-team performer last winter while leading the conference in scoring at 22.0 points per game. He netted a school-record 46 points in a game last November.
His Lyons enter Saturday’s game at 1-2, dropping a 79-78 heartbreaker to Wentworth on Wednesday.
Antonio, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound guard, is averaging a team-leading 15.5 points while shooting 48% from 3 and 90.9% from the charity stripe. He dropped 31 points in a game at Division I Dartmouth last winter. He had a career-high 36 points against Husson last February.
His Hornets bring a 2-2 mark into Saturday’s tilt. They are coming off a 88-64 loss to Plymouth State on Thursday.
Saturday’s meeting has been a long-time coming and Antonio’s persistence paid off — the elder Carlisle bringing the idea of a Wheaton-Lyndon matchup to his coach a couple of years ago.
“My motivation to make the game happen stemmed first from coaching Antonio,” said NVU-Lyndon coach David Pasiak. “Seeing his enthusiasm about the potential of playing against Alex, I knew that it would be really meaningful for him. Beyond that, I have also gotten to know Alex and the Carlisle family. Alex works at my camp in the summer and often works out in our gym when he’s home.
“Both Antonio and Alex are terrific young men and great representatives of their family and their respective programs, that I thought it would be great if they could play against each other and in front of their family and friends, and the Saint Johnsbury community that watched them grow up and supported them over the years. When I reached out to [Wheaton] coach [Brian] Walmsley, he was totally on board with it and wanted to provide Alex with the opportunity to play close to home as well.”
The two schools tried to make it work a season ago, but COVID obstacles muddled the reunion.
“Instead, we were able to come up with a day that worked to make it happen this year, which is probably even more special, given that both Antonio and Alex are seniors and team leaders,” Pasiak said.
So now the fun begins.
The scouting reports should be easy. The two brothers have been battling in the backyard, on the Good Shepherd School hardwood for middle school and inside Alumni Gymnasium for years.
Will they be guarding each other Saturday?
“I don’t know who will be guarding Alex; that’ll be up to coach. And everybody knows Alex’s scout at this point,” Antonio said with a laugh.
“I’m sure that we will be matched up at some point during the game,” Alex said. “I can’t say much about the scouting report, but I know his game and he knows mine so I don’t think that there will be any surprises in that regard.”
What about pre-game bets? Does the loser sit at the kids’ table for Thanksgiving?
“I can’t bet I’m a college athlete,” Antonio quipped.
“We don’t have any bets,” Alex said, “but I think that the winner will have bragging rights for a while.”
It’s all love and basketball on Saturday. What a day for hoops fans in the Northeast Kingdom.
“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to play a great basketball game, and a chance to hang out with Alex and some of the Wheaton guys after; they’re a pretty cool group of guys,” Antonio said.
Tip off is set for 3 o’clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.