LYNDON CENTER — Flawless.
Kelleigh Simpson reached the pinnacle of pitching greatness on Saturday, authoring a perfect game in Lyndon’s 11-0 win over visiting North Country. The Vikings ’ senior ace fanned the first 11 batters and finished with 18 strikeouts in the masterful seven-inning outing.
“I have never been associated with a perfect game and it was quite the performance that we know she can have,” said seventh-year LI coach Chris Carr.
It is believed to be the first perfect game in the Vikings’ storied softball history, though athletics director Eric Berry was still researching at press time.
The feat came as a surprise to Simpson, the 18-year-old headed to pitch at St. Michael’s College in the fall.
“I had no idea,” she said. “It wasn’t until I was in left field with my team after the game and the coaches said I pitched a perfect game. But I really didn’t know what that was, so I had to ask.”
Twirling a variety of heaters on the 60-degree morning, painting the corners and mixing in her off-speed stuff, Simpson got the job done in 99 pitches.
After striking out the first 11 Falcons, Simpson got the 12th out after backhanding a hard-bouncing comebacker off the bat of Riann Fortin in the top of the fourth and throwing her out at first.
Simpson fanned the side in the fifth and sixth and the game moved to the seventh.
Krysten Lathe was thrown out on a bunt attempt to start the inning, then Simpson struck out Korey Champney before sealing the brilliant performance by getting Fortin to ground out.
“Funny thing is I warmed up really bad; I was scared about that,” Simpson said. “But once the game started, I just stepped in between the lines and focused.”
Simpson has 34 strikeouts in her last two starts for the 3-0 Vikings [she had 16 in win at Division I Brattleboro earlier in the week].
It was the first perfect game for the four-year starting pitcher who’s been in the circle since age 11. Simpson’s only no-hitter came before high school.
“I know it’s an accomplishment for me, but really it’s a team effort,” Simpson said. “You can’t win a game without any runs.”
And Lyndon’s potent offense backed her up. Simpson had a pair of singles and an RBI to help her cause, while teammates Isabelle Priest (two singles, two RBI), Molly Smith (two singles, RBI) and Jaydin Royer (triple) had nice days.
The Vikings jumped to a 5-0 lead in the opening frame, getting RBI hits from Simpson, Royer and Emily Tanner. The Vikings put the game out of reach with five runs combined in the fifth and sixth.
Jenna Laramie absorbed the loss for North Country, giving up eight hits, seven walks and five earned runs in six innings.
After the game, Simpson refused to take credit.
“She totally deserved the game ball, but she gave it up to her catcher Natalie Tenney,” Carr said. “She is a class act. She is so humble.”
Said Simpson: “Natalie’s my catcher and she had to work equally as hard. It was the right thing to do.”
