CASTLETON — Lyndon won the Division II state softball championship on Saturday with thunder and lightning.
The thunder was in pitcher Kelleigh Simpson’s arm as she struck out 12 in the 9-3 victory over Enosburg.
When it looked as though the thunder might not be enough, the Vikings flashed the lightning — a scintillating bunt-and-run game that was the impetus for a six-run fifth inning that unlocked a scoreless game.
Enosburg and Lyndon did not meet during the season, but Simpson played summer softball against Enosburg pitcher Dana Elkins. She knew this one might not be easy and it was not.
Elkins kept the Vikings from scoring through the first four innings and it looked as though a classic pitching battle was brewing.
That script got torn up in the fifth when Lyndon coach Chris Carr deployed the small-ball game.
Brydie Barton led off the inning by reaching on an infield error. The next three batters — Emily Tanner, Imogyn Cote and Delaney Noyes — successfully got bunts down. They all reached base successfully.
Isabelle Priest followed with a hard RBI single to right and Emma Newland ripped another base hit. Kadienne Whitcomb also had an RBI single and when the inning was over, the Vikings were sitting atop a 6-0 lead.
“We don’t have the big boppers that we used to have,” Carr said. “But we do have some players with a lot of speed so we use small ball more.”
The way that Simpson was throwing, that six-run lead looked pretty comfortable.
The Hornets weren’t quitting, though. They cut the lead in half with three runs in the sixth.
They began timing Simpson’s serves that had been overpowering them.
After Destiny Benware walked and moved up on a passed ball and wild pitch, Emma Keelty singled her home. Emma Diette followed with an RBI double and Makenna Lovelette knocked in another run.
The Hornets were back in the game at 6-3.
“I was very excited when we got those six runs, a little too excited,” Simpson said in explaining her one bad inning. “But I kept telling myself that it was only one half-inning.”
The top-seeded Vikings lost only one game all season of what ended up being a 16-game schedule.
“This has been the ultimate goal, but we knew there were many steps before we could do it,” Simpson said.
“I think today that it was really important that we used the small ball.”
Enosburg, the No. 3 seed, finishes at 14-3.
Simpson was as strong at the end as she was in the beginning, ending the game with two strikeouts.
Leading the Vikings’ nine-hit attack was Newland with three hits and an RBI. Whitcomb had two hits.
The Hornets managed just three hits off Simpson and Diette had two of them.
Simpson only walked two and Elkins never walked a hitter in going the distance in a game that took only 1 hour, 35 minutes to play.
There were some outstanding defensive plays. One of the best was by Enosburg third baseman Lovelette, going to her right to rob Priest of a base hit in the third.
There was another glove gem by Lyndon’s second baseman Newland, an unassisted play to retire Deuso at first.
It was Lyndon’s ninth state softball title, the last coming in 2016.
Enosburg was looking for its first crown since 2008.
Elkins did a superb job of pitching to contact. She only struck out three, but her formula of throwing strikes looked as though it might be successful for a long time.
That is until the fifth-inning lightning.
Simpson is headed to NCAA Division II St. Michael’s College to play softball.
“I wanted to stay close to home and when St. Michael’s was interested, I was happy. It’s only about 1 hour, 45 minutes from my backyard,” Simpson said.
That backyard is pretty special now. It is the home of a state champion.
