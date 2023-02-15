FRANCESTOWN, N.H. — The Profile Patriots are in the midst of a dynasty.
For the sixth straight winter, the Pats are once againNew Hampshire Division IV champions.
The incredible run isn’t out of nowhere, either. It is a Profile program that is no stranger to collecting hardware — Tuesday’s girls alpine ski title was the 25th overall.
Makenna Price set the tone, sweeping the giant slalom and slalom at Crotched Mountain to power the Pats to the Division IV state championship — making it half a dozen times in a row for the girls from Bethlehem.
“All the girls performed well; I think a big part of their continued success is that the girls are a pretty close-knit group,” said Vince Bell, who coaches alongside Eric Price and Sierra Price. Sierra was a member of the first two Patriots’ teams that started the current championship reign.
Makenna Price took the top spot in giant slalom with a combined time of 1:13:89 and led five Profile skiers in the top 10. Ella Stephenson (1:16.27), Elaina Demaggio (1:16.29) and Ani Griffiths (1:16:68) finished a hair apart from one another and picked up fourth-sixth place finishes. Ella McPhaul was ninth at 1:17:18.
Price also paved the way in slalom, picking up another individual title with a time of 1:20.43. Demaggio (1:23.28) was third and Stephenson (1:28.20) eighth. McPhaul and Griffiths were 12th and 14th.
“Most of [the girls] play other sports together in the fall and spring,” Bell said as a factor to Profile’s continued success. “Also, the relationship the school has with Franconia Ski Club enables the team to train at a world-class venue.”
The top 10 finishers in each event advanced to the New Hampshire Meet of Champions on Feb. 23 at Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain. Five Patriots earned their right to compete next week.
With the four fastest runs of the day, Price mimicked Sophie Bell’s dominant championship day from a year ago. Bell was unable to compete this winter after tearing her ACL during soccer season.
Despite the costly loss of the team’s top racer, the rest of the Patriots stepped up in a big way — dominating the competition and topping runner-up Derryfield by a 50-point margin.
“The girls skied their absolute best, and that filled the void of not having Sophie,” coach Bell said. “That’s what team skiing is all about.”
The Patriots totaled 388 points in GS and 380 in slalom for a 768 total. Derryfield was second, scoring 359 in each for a total of 718 points.
Woodsville finished eighth and was led by Peyton Rutherford, who placed 11th in slalom and 16th in giant slalom. Littleton’s Angela D’Orazio (1:17.01) was eighth in GS.
White Mountains placed ninth at the D-III boys state championships at Gunstock on Tuesday. Will Stone led the Spartans by finishing 11th in GS and 14th in slalom.
As for the now six-time defending state champion Patriots, there are no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“Look out next year,” Bell said. “The whole team will be returning.”
2023 N.H. DIVISION IV GIRLS ALPINE SKIING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
At Crotched Mountain
TEAM COMBINED
1. Profile 768; 2. Derryfield 718; 3. Lin-Wood 699.5; 4. Sunapee 689; 5. Trinity 665; 6. Moultonborough 613.5; 7. Gorham 587; 8. Woodsville 539; 9. Littleton 167; 10. Inter-Lakes 150; 11. Sunapee SKI 146.
TEAM GS
1. Profile 388; 2. Derryfield 359; 3. Sunapee 347; 4. Lin-Wood 337.5; 5. Trinity 333; 6. Woodsville 308; 7. Moultonborough 295.5; 8. Gorham 290; 9. Littleton 167; 10. Inter-Lakes 73; 11. Sunapee SKI 72.
INDIVIDUAL GS
1. Makenna Price, Profile 1:13.9; 2. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield 1:15.2; 3. Jamie Lemire, Trinity 1:15.4; 4. Ella Stephenson, Profile 1:16.3; 5. Elaina Demaggio, Profile 1:16.3; 6. Ani Griffiths, Profile 1:16.7; 7. Teagan Peabody, Derryfield 1:16.8; 8. Angela D’Orazio, Littleton 1:17.0; 9. Ella McPhaul, Profile 1:17.2; 10. Olivia Murgatroy, Sunapee 1:17.2.
Also (Top 20): 16. Peyton Rutherford, Woodsville 1:20.30.
TEAM SLALOM
1. Profile 380; 2. Lin-Wood 362; 3. Derryfield 359; 4. Sunapee 342; 5. Trinity 332; 6. Moultonborough 318; 7. Gorham 297; 8. Woodsville 231; 9. Inter-Lakes 77; 10. Sunapee SKI 74; 11. Littleton (no team score).
INDIVIDUAL SLALOM
1. Makenna Price, Profile 1:20.4; 2. Jamie Lemire, Trinity 1:22.5; 3. Elaina Demaggio, Profile 1:23.3; 4. Mackenna Mack, Lin-Wood 1:24.0; 5. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield 1:24.1; 6. Teagan Peabody, Derryfield 1:25.1; 7. Meredith Sanbourn, Lin-Wood 1:27.5; 8. Ella Stephenson, Profile 1:28.2; 9. Olivia Murgatroy, Sunapee 1:29.5; 10. Campbell Barnaby, Lin-Wood 1:30.5.
Also (Top 20): 11. Peyton Rutherford, Woodsville; 12. Ella McPhaul, Profile; 14. Ani Griffiths, Profile.
