Eighteen of the top senior baseball players from the Green Mountain State have been selected to represent Vermont against New Hampshire in the 2022 Twin State Baseball Classic on June 25 at Norwich University’s Garrity Field in Northfield.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced its roster today.
Included in the outfit are five local players and a coach. They are Blue Mountain’s John Dennis, Lake Region’s David Piers, Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier and St. Johnsbury’s Will Fowler and Fritz Hauser.
The 2022 Vermont team is: Griff Briggs (IF/RHP), Arlington; Matt Gonyeau (OF), BFA St. Albans; John Dennis (IF), Blue Mountain; Alex Bingham (SS/RHP) and Turner Clews (C), Brattleboro; Nolan Simon (IF), Burlington; Braedon Jones (IF/RHP) and Oliver Pudvar (OF/LHP), Champlain Valley; Eli Bostwick (C) and Andrew Goodrich (IF/RHP), Essex; David Piers (IF/RHP), Lake Region; Trevor Lussier (C), Lyndon; Adam Mansfield (IF/RHP), Mount Abraham; Tanner Wolpert (IF/OF), Rice Memorial; Will Fowler (IF) and Fritz Hauser (IF), Saint Johnsbury; Sully Beers (OF), South Burlington; and Carter Hoffman (OF/RHP), Union 32.
The Vermont coaches are Nick DeCaro (Danville), Tim Root (Essex), Mike Howe (Otter Valley) and Jason Tarleton (Woodstock).
The Green Mountain State’s squad is made up of student-athletes and coaches from 17 different high schools from all corners of the state and represents all four of the state’s divisions. The New Hampshire roster will be finalized and announced later.
First pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twinbill is free.
The Twin State Baseball Classic was last played in 2019 with the two states splitting a pair, the fourth twinbill split in five events since returning in its current format in 2015. A year ago, the VBCA recognized its seniors with the 2021 Vermont North-South Classic at Hadley Field in Rockingham.
