Molly Renaudette is greeted at home plate by her Viking teammates following a two-run blast in the fourth inning of Tuesday's Division II softball semifinal between No. 2 Mt. Abraham and No. 3 Lyndon in Bristol on June 6, 2023. The Eagles won 10-2. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Abby Fillion, left, and Molly Smith walk off the field as Mt. Abraham players celebrate behind them following the second-seeded Eagles 10-2 victory over No. 2 Lyndon in a Division II softball semifinal in Bristol on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
BRISTOL — The two most dominant programs in Division II over the past decade met Tuesday night for a softball semifinal clash.
The end result was a 10-2 victory for No. 2 Mt. Abraham, sending No. 3 Lyndon home packing while the Eagles booked their spot in the D-II state championship game.
The two-time defending champion Vikings were looking to become the first team to three-peat in D-II since Mt. Abe did so in 2017-19. With the Vikings winning it all in 2016 (4-3 over Mt. Abe), the last six D-II crowns — three apiece — have been won by the two ball clubs.
Tuesday’s tilt started out with everything as advertised and had the making for another down-to-the-wire postseason thriller before a six-run sixth inning by the Eagles broke things wide open.
Mt. Abe (16-3) got ahead 2-0 following the opening frame but LI pitcher Ashleigh Simpson settled down with a 1-2-3 second, left an Eagle stranded at second in the third and got out of another jam in the fourth to leave a runner at third.
Julia Bigelow singled to start the top of the fourth then Molly Renaudette showed that patience pays off, fouling off a handful of pitches with two strikes before finding her pitch and turning it into a two-run blast to straight-away center — sending the outfielder tumbling over the wall and making it a two-all game after four innings.
The Vikings seemed to be knocking again in the fifth, Jaydin Royer reached on a single but a swift double play at second base by Dakota Larocque ended things before they could get started. Instead, it was the Eagles that took the lead in the fifth, Mt. Abe pitcher Eve McCormick (three Ks, nine hits) helping her own cause and knocking in a pair of runs for a 4-2 lead.
Lyndon left Renaudette stranded following a two-out double in the sixth and the Mt. Abe bats made them pay — scoring half a dozen in the sixth to carry a commanding 10-2 lead into the seventh. The Eagles got the bases loaded with nobody out after reaching on back-to-back bunt singles, then plated runs one at a time via a single, walk, sacrifice fly, two doubles and a fielder’s choice.
Abby Fillion walked to kick off the seventh and Molly Smith (3-for-4) doubled but McCormick set down the next three to send her team to the finale.
Lyndon concludes at 15-4 and graduates Fillion and Bigelow. Mt. Abe will face the winner of No. 1 Hartford and No. 5 Middlebury in hopes of claiming the program’s fourth state crown.
