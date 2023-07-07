SJA Alum Silver To Make Amateur MMA Debut Saturday
2022 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Jacob Silver is set to make his amateur MMA debut on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine.

PORTLAND, ME — Jacob Silver, a 2022 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate, is set to make his amateur MMA debut on Saturday at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine.

Silver, a Lunenburg native, will take on Sean Wakefield — who sports a 2-2 record — in the 180-pound amateur catchweight bout fight.

