SJA Alum Silver To Make Amateur MMA Debut Saturday

PORTLAND, ME — Jacob Silver, a 2022 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate, is set to make his amateur MMA debut on Saturday at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine.
Silver, a Lunenburg native, will take on Sean Wakefield — who sports a 2-2 record — in the 180-pound amateur catchweight bout fight.
Silver played football and lacrosse while at the Academy. Long before that, his interest in martial arts began at age seven, getting his start with Shotokan Karate. In middle school, Silver switched his focus to jujitsu and through high school he would train when his sports schedule allowed.
“These early experiences really fueled my passion for the sport and as I got older the passion only grew,” Silver said.
Over the past year, while attending college in Bangor, Maine, Silver recommitted himself to the sport and began training for MMA more seriously.
“I set my goal of attaining an amateur fight and this opportunity came up last minute and without hesitation I took it,” he said. “This is my first amateur MMA competition but I am a competitor at heart and look forward to testing myself in the ring. I am looking forward to this fight with my family and friends there to support me. NEF has been great to work with and I can’t wait for fight day.”
Saturday’s event is promoted through New England Fights (NEF), headquartered out of Lewiston, Maine. The action begins at 7 p.m. — Silver’s fight is on a card headlined by the main event with 22nd-ranked Ryan Sanders challenging 10th-ranked Ali Zebian.
