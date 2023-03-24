SJA Basketball Recognized With 2023 Mona Garone Award
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls basketball teams were honored as the 2023 recipients of the Mona Garone award during the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's day-long celebration of basketball at Champlain Valley Union High School on Saturday, March 18. From left to right, Michael Orton, Alan Ruggles, Glen Sjoblom, Jade Huntington, Patricia Lang, Laurie Lang and Patrick Rainville. (Photo by Walter Earle)

HINESBURG — The St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls basketball teams were honored as the 2023 recipients of the Mona Garone award during the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association’s day-long celebration of basketball at Champlain Valley Union high school on Saturday, March 18.

The award, named after legendary Oxbow coach Mona Garone, recognizes school communities that demonstrated the highest levels of positive sportsmanship.

