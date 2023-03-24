SJA Basketball Recognized With 2023 Mona Garone Award

The St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls basketball teams were honored as the 2023 recipients of the Mona Garone award during the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's day-long celebration of basketball at Champlain Valley Union High School on Saturday, March 18. From left to right, Michael Orton, Alan Ruggles, Glen Sjoblom, Jade Huntington, Patricia Lang, Laurie Lang and Patrick Rainville. (Photo by Walter Earle)
HINESBURG — The St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls basketball teams were honored as the 2023 recipients of the Mona Garone award during the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association’s day-long celebration of basketball at Champlain Valley Union high school on Saturday, March 18.
The award, named after legendary Oxbow coach Mona Garone, recognizes school communities that demonstrated the highest levels of positive sportsmanship.
At the end of the basketball season, officials are permitted to nominate schools for the honor. The officials are asked to base their nominations on the entire “school community” — meaning players, coaches, fans and administration.
The award is subjective and serves as an opportunity to highlight what the officials witnessed as positive sporting environments. The VBCA notes that although a great number of schools were nominated and worthy of the award, St. Johnsbury was selected because it was one of the top schools for sportsmanship.
Both Hilltopper hoops teams finished as the No. 3 teams in Division I during the regular season. The boys exited in the quarterfinals and the girls were state runner-ups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.