St. Johnsbury boys basketball players share a moment with Chris Dubose -- the grandfather of current player Kerrick Medose and former coach of SJA assistant David Hale -- following a 61-44 win over Burlington on Monday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
St. Johnsbury boys basketball players share a moment with Chris Dubose -- the grandfather of current player Kerrick Medose and the former high school hoops coach of SJA assistant David Hale -- following a 61-44 win over Burlington on Monday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
St. Johnsbury boys basketball players share a moment with Chris Dubose -- the grandfather of current player Kerrick Medose and former coach of SJA assistant David Hale -- following a 61-44 win over Burlington on Monday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
St. Johnsbury boys basketball players share a moment with Chris Dubose -- the grandfather of current player Kerrick Medose and former coach of SJA assistant David Hale -- following a 61-44 win over Burlington on Monday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
St. Johnsbury boys basketball players share a moment with Chris Dubose -- the grandfather of current player Kerrick Medose and the former high school hoops coach of SJA assistant David Hale -- following a 61-44 win over Burlington on Monday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
St. Johnsbury boys basketball players share a moment with Chris Dubose -- the grandfather of current player Kerrick Medose and former coach of SJA assistant David Hale -- following a 61-44 win over Burlington on Monday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
After a post-practice conversation, the St. Johnsbury boys basketball team came to the realization that there was an incredible connection between one of their coaches and one of their players.
David Hale, an assistant coach for the Hilltoppers, was a member of a Massachusetts high school basketball state championship-winning team in 1981. His coach, Chris DuBose, is the grandfather of current SJA hoops player Kerrick Medose.
Following a 61-44 win against Burlington on Monday, Dubose — while sporting the 1981 championship jacket — surprised Hale with a plaque from that championship-winning team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.