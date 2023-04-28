SJA Holds Second Annual Spring Break Mixed Doubles Tournament

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Academy varsity tennis teams partnered up to play in the Second Annual Spring Break Mixed Doubles Tournament on Thursday.
Hilltopper coaches Peter Mantius and John Sayarath hope the tournament will continue to become an annual event — a way to mix up practices during spring break week.
The student-athletes on the varsity teams commit to staying on campus during the break to participate in week-long and weekend practices and matches. The tournament is a way to add some fun to the schedule. This year, the tournament was held indoors at the Academy’s field house and was a successful event and a lot of fun for the two teams.
“It is nice to bring the two teams together and have a mix with different players teaming up,” SJA boys coach Peter Mantius said. “It brings a lot of good energy to the teams.”
Last season’s boys tennis coach Dan Bosco came up with the idea for the tournament last year and suggested it to girls tennis coach John Sayarath, who immediately bought into the idea. He spent the week organizing the draw and arranging small prizes to be awarded to the finalists and a sportsmanship award.
The students were organized into mixed doubles teams and competed in a round-robin format across three courts. The tournament had a total of 20 players — 10 boys and 10 girls.
Each player partnered with another player from each team. The winners advanced and the defeated team retreated down the ladder and switched partners. Teams battled each other for a duration of 12 minutes. The first three matches started at 9 a.m., and the last three ended at noon.
The top three players with the most wins received trophies of golden antique tennis racquets. Those winners were Dolma Sherpa, Ivy Pavick and Agustin Gil Tricio.
The sportsmanship award went to Nicholas Wright.
The award ceremony will be presented in Fuller Hall during Chapel in front of the student body when the semester resumes following break.
“Everyone was having fun and a great time teaming up with different players and competing in a relaxed setting,” Sayarath said. “The weather didn’t hold out for the outdoor courts, but it was a perfect morning to be inside in the middle of spring break.”
“I had so much fun today,” said Angela Mesaz, a girls tennis player from Mexico. “It was good to team up with the boys and play doubles.”
“I learned so much from Agustin [Gil Tricio], who is playing No. 2 for the boys,” girls tennis player Ivy Pavick said. “We played such a competitive match and he taught me a lot about staying calm under pressure.”
