Makenna Houston, left, and Lydia Reimert battle for possession during a field hockey scrimmage at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday, July 7, 2022. SJA hosted an overnight field hockey camp last week, which focused on skill development and game play. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Gitana Ford, left, and Natalie Remick compete during a field hockey scrimmage at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday, July 7, 2022. SJA hosted an overnight field hockey camp last week, spanning from July 6-9, which focused on skill development and game play. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Ella Blanchard sends a pass down field during a field hockey scrimmage at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday, July 7, 2022. SJA hosted an overnight field hockey camp last week, spanning from July 6-9, which focused on skill development and game play. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy hosted an overnight field hockey camp last week, spanning Wednesday-Saturday.
It was the first year of the camp, something that SJA varsity field hockey coach Tara Bailey says had been in the works for a while. Girls entering eighth grade through their senior year took part in the camp which covered skills such as dribbling, passing and receiving, shooting and defensive techniques. Players also took part in tactical small game play and full field scrimmaging on St. J’s turf field.
“It offers a great experience to local athletes. Even in four days, you tend to see a lot of growth in the athletes because they are immersed in the sport and are able to get a lot of feedback from experienced coaches,” Bailey said. They are able to receive quality coaching in a fun environment that leads to the development of good skill and more experienced players.”
In total, 45 girls took part in the inaugural camp, coming from all over the region including St. Johnsbury, Littleton, Newport, Berlin, Whitefield, Hanover, Putney, Burlington, Montpelier and Stowe.
St. J coaches helping Bailey included assistant coach Olivia Cunningham and assistant/JV coach Amy LaCroix. Former Medaille College head coach Jess Franklin helped coach as well as Samantha Karmonick and Alexandra Held, both of whom are juniors at Slippery Rock University.
The camp also offered sessions on team building, leadership, goal setting, mental training, and instructional game film review. Free time activities included access to the St. J field house weight room, cardio room and pool.
