St. J Academy from left: head coach Patrick Rainville, Will Eaton, Camden Ely, Hayden Brown, Connor Lyons, Rex Hauser, Kerrick Medose, Harry Geng, Luke Bostic, Hugh Casey and assistant coach Scott Rainville. (Contributed photo)
Profile in back row from left: Bode DiMarzio, Alex Leslie, Danny Burnell, Daryion Faustin, Everrett Locke, Jackson Clough and head coach Mitchell Roy. Front row: Riley Plante, Josh Robie, Karsen Robie, Noah Francis and Carter Clough. (Contributed photo)
The St. J Academy and Profile varsity boys basketball teams each captured titles at the Battle of the Crossroads hoops tournament this past week in Plainstow, New Hampshire.
St. J toppled South Portland 64-52 to win the 20-team field in the big-school division. Profile outlasted Hartford (Vt.) in the small-school division final, 44-42. Sixteen teams competed in the small-school division.
Both teams are expected to be contenders in the respective states and divisions this winter — SJA in Vermont Division I and Profile in New Hampshire Division IV.
