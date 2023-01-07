The St. J Academy boys repeated as Division I champions at the 2022 Vermont state high school cross-country running championship at Thetford Academy on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. From left are coach Chip Langmaid, Nathaniel Bernier, Ari Leven, Charlie Krebs, Nathan Lenzini, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Carson Eames and Isaac Lenzini. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
The St. J Academy boys repeated as Division I champions at the 2022 Vermont state high school cross-country running championship at Thetford Academy on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. From left are coach Chip Langmaid, Nathaniel Bernier, Ari Leven, Charlie Krebs, Nathan Lenzini, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Carson Eames and Isaac Lenzini. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury cross country coach Chip Langmaid was selected by the US Track and Field Coaches Association as the Vermont Boys Coach of the Year, the Academy announced on Jan. 6.
The prestigious honor should come as little surprise.
In his 31st season leading the Hilltoppers’ XC program, Langmaid guided SJA to its second straight Division I boys championship. The Academy has now won back-to-back crowns after ending a 63-year title drought in 2021.
It was a historic XC season for Langmaid and the Hilltoppers. They also cracked the top 10 at New Englands for the first time, qualified for the national championships, won their third straight NVAC Mountain crown, delivered a historic win at the Woods Trail Run and finished unbeaten in Vermont.
The veteran leader gives all the credit to the Hilltopper runners.
“Individually, the award means the team had a great season,” Langmaid said. “It is entirely a reflection of the team and the boys hard work and support for each other.”
“I like to tell the athletes that coaches try to give them opportunities to improve,” Langmaid said. “What they do with that is up to them.”
He says that applies to mental preparation as much as it does physical.
“While there is a great deal of physiology involved, particularly in endurance sports, it is mostly the psychological part that separates the top athletes,” Langmaid said. “Kevin Cattrall [Assistant Coach] and I try to set them up for success in training and enable them to believe in themselves in races. As I have continued to evolve as a coach, more than ever it is obvious that the preparation enables me to step back during races.”
Winning the award also makes Langmaid eligible for the National Coach of the Year, which will be named at a later date.
(0) comments
