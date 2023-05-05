SJA’s Murphy To Be Inducted Into Vt. NFF 2023 Hall of Fame Class; NC Earns Sportsmanship Award
St. Johnsbury quarterback Quinn Murphy breaks free in the open field during a 49-35 loss to Burr and Burton in a Division I football clash at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

CASTLETON — The National Football Foundation Vermont Chapter will hold its 28th annual Hall of Fame banquet at Castleton State University’s gym on Sunday night.

St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy will be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class. The senior dual-threat quarterback led the Hilltoppers to a 5-3 record this past fall and was named a Division I All-State first-teamer at quarterback and was an honorable-mention selection on defense. He was also a North-South senior all-star game selection.

