SJA’s Murphy To Be Inducted Into Vt. NFF 2023 Hall of Fame Class; NC Earns Sportsmanship Award

St. Johnsbury quarterback Quinn Murphy breaks free in the open field during a 49-35 loss to Burr and Burton in a Division I football clash at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
CASTLETON — The National Football Foundation Vermont Chapter will hold its 28th annual Hall of Fame banquet at Castleton State University’s gym on Sunday night.
St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy will be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class. The senior dual-threat quarterback led the Hilltoppers to a 5-3 record this past fall and was named a Division I All-State first-teamer at quarterback and was an honorable-mention selection on defense. He was also a North-South senior all-star game selection.
Murphy accounted for 42 of SJA’s 45 total touchdowns, finishing with 27 passing TDs and 2,576 passing yards. On the ground, the senior ran for 755 yards and 14 scores.
This marks the fifth straight year that a Hilltopper has been inducted.
Other inductees into this year’s Hall of Fame class include Michael Crabtree, Burr and Burton; Caden Haskell, Bellows Falls; Alexander Martin Provost, Champlain Valley; James Pendleton Riney, Middlebury; Connor Tierney, Hartford; Tucker Gaudette, Castleton University; Ryan Whitney, Middlebury College; and Nate Parady, Norwich University.
The North Country football team will be awarded the Stan Amadon High School Sportsmanship Award.
The Sportsmanship awards are chosen by the Vermont Football Officials Association and given to a team from the north and a team from the south. Bellows Falls will receive the award from the south.
Other awards include: Official of the Year: Joe Reed; High School Coach of the Year: Dennis Smith, Middlebury; Community Service: Evan Knoth, South Burlington/Burlington; Amateur Athletics: Mike Norman, Rutland.
The following players will be recognized as High School Scholar Athlete Honorees: Carson Babbie, Fair Haven; Jordan D’Amico, Mt. Mansfield; Tristan Evans, Brattleboro; Raymond Fournier, Missisquoi; Tanner Gintof, Springfield; David Gosselin, Rice; Evan Knoth, Burlington/South Burlington; William Kolb, U-32; Caleb Levasseur, Colchester; Eli Pockette, Rutland; Caleb Russell, Mt. Abraham; Phillip Severy, Mill River; Zack Wilson, Spaulding; Joshua Worthington, Mt. Anthony.
