SJA Summer Team Camp To Host Some Of State’s Top Boys Hoops Squads

ST. JOHNSBURY — Some of the state’s top boys basketball teams will take part in the 2023 Hilltopper Team Camp on July 1-2.
Defending Division I champion Champlain Valley and three-time reigning D-II champ Montpelier are among the field as well as D-II and D-III state runner-ups North Country and Hazen. In addition to the host Hilltoppers; Mount Mansfield, Rutland, Lamoille, Spaulding, U-32, Lake Region and Hanover (N.H.) will participate as well.
It is the first year of the team camp, organized by boys basketball coach Patrick Rainville, who will enter his second season at the Academy this winter. Rainville started a team camp at Lyndon Institute during his time leading the Viking program, which has been continued by now coach Eli Appleton.
“The idea of the camp is to provide an opportunity for players in our program and other programs to have fun competing together in a summer tournament,” Rainville said. “Until a few years ago, the only option for northern teams was the Castleton Team Camp. We plan to continue the structure of pool play and single-game elimination tournament.”
One new element Rainville is adding to the SJA team camp is a coaching clinic, featuring presentations from college coaches on various topics.
“The clinic is intended for both high school coaches and other youth coaches,” Rainville said.
Currently, coaches from NVU-Lyndon, NVU-Johnson and Castleton are locked in with the possibility of adding one more. XIP’s Adrian Guyer will also be present.
Each team will be guaranteed a minimum of three games. Saturday will consist of pool play, with each team playing two games to help determine the seeding for Sunday’s bracket of the single-game elimination tournament.
The two-day camp also has an option for players to stay overnight in the Academy’s dorms for an additional fee.
All games will be played at SJA’s Alumni Gym and the Field House.
Saturday’s games at Alumni Gym will be: Hazen vs. Hanover, 10; CVU vs. North Country, 11; Spaulding vs. U-32; Lake Region vs. Lamoille, 2; Montpelier vs. Rutland, 3; MMU vs. SJA, 4. Saturday’s games in the Fieldhouse are: SJA vs. Lamoille, 10; Lake Region vs. Montpelier, 11; Rutland vs. Hanover, 12; North Country vs. MMU, 2; U-32 vs. Hazen, 3; CVU vs. Spaulding, 4.
The coaching clinic will be 5-7 p.m. on Saturday.
Sunday’s matchups are yet to be decided. Games will start at 9 on Sunday morning with the tourney’s semifinals taking place at 2 and the finals at 3:30.
