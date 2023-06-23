SJA Summer Team Camp To Host Some Of State’s Top Boys Hoops Squads
St. J captures a 65-60 Metro Division boys basketball win over visiting Essex in the Hilltoppers’ home opener at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Some of the state’s top boys basketball teams will take part in the 2023 Hilltopper Team Camp on July 1-2.

Defending Division I champion Champlain Valley and three-time reigning D-II champ Montpelier are among the field as well as D-II and D-III state runner-ups North Country and Hazen. In addition to the host Hilltoppers; Mount Mansfield, Rutland, Lamoille, Spaulding, U-32, Lake Region and Hanover (N.H.) will participate as well.

