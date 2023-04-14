ST. JOHNSBURY — St. J Academy has a big-time football facility.
Now the Northeast Kingdom high school is getting a chance to host the state’s biggest gridiron event.
On Friday, the Vermont Principals’ Association revealed the Hilltoppers will host the 2024 state football championship tripleheader at Fairbanks Field.
“It is great for the NEK,” said SJA coach Rich Alercio, who is heading into his 11th season. “It is great for Vermont high school football. We have the premier facility in the state and an outstanding administration eager to showcase our facility and our talented support staff.”
The VPA football committee met Thursday and agreed to create a rotation of the championship football sites so that various parts of the state could host and experience a football championship in their community, hoping to continue the growth of football in Vermont.
Rutland High School, which has hosted the finals tripleheader for all three divisions since 2013, will be the host site this fall. South Burlington is slated to host the event in 2025.
The VPA football committee welcomes any interested school to apply to be part of the hosting rotation. The school must have a turf field, ample parking and facility space, a workforce or volunteer base, and lights.
St. J Academy renovated Fairbanks Field in the summer of 2021, adding state-of-the-art stadium lighting and replacing natural grass with artificial turf.
Only five schools in Vermont have artificial turf, including Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland and Burr and Burton. The former three also have lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.