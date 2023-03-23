SJA To Open 2023 Football Season With Thursday Night Clash

St. Johnsbury receiver Carter Bunnell breaks free for a touchdown during a clash with Burr and Burton at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Hilltoppers will open the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury Academy will open the 2023 Vermont high school football season with the state’s first Division I game — hosting Hartford under the lights at Fairbanks Field on Thursday, Aug. 31.
As was the case this past season, and like in other states, Vermont has a shortage of game officials and cannot have all the state’s teams play solely on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We embrace the honor of being the state’s first game, but it is due to necessity and not desire,” 11th-year St. J coach Rich Alercio wrote on Facebook.
Each week this season at least one school will host a Thursday night game. With player safety in mind, the Vermont Football Coaches’ Association unanimously voted that teams playing Thursday night will not have played on the previous Saturday to allow players adequate recovery time.
There will be two other games on Thursday’s opening night: Colchester at U-32 and Missisquoi at Milton.
St. J finished 5-3 in the regular season last fall and bowed out to Essex in the Division I quarterfinals. Champlain Valley is the reigning champion, toppling Middlebury 24-19 for the Redhawks’ first football crown.
Following its Thursday night opener, St. J will hit the road for three straight road games — at Colchester, at Burr and Burton and at Champlain Valley before hosting the SeaWolves on Sept. 29. After a trip to Essex, SJA will finish the regular season with home games vs. BFA-St. Albans (Oct. 13) and rival Lyndon (Oct. 21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.