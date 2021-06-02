GROVETON — A great start for Colebrook was a frustrating end for Groveton in the Division IV softball tournament prelims. The Mohawks prevailed 15-9 on Wednesday, their third win in four tries against the Eagles this season.
Sage Smith and Samantha Howe led a 14-hit Colebrook attack. Smith was 6-for-6 with two home runs over the right-field fence and five RBI, while Howe was 3-for-5 with an intentional walk and four RBI.
Hits were not the only contribution for Smith. The senior catcher turned a double play in the first with a popup and throw to first on defense. That same inning, Smith picked a runner off third with a throw to Sierra Riff that came back to Smith in time to make the out. Another throw to Howe at second base cut the runner down there in the fourth.
CA coach Mike Ouellette credited those plays with taking some wind from the sails. “Our girls played every inning and I was very proud of them. Sage and Sam always come through. When the table-setters get on, the other batters protected them. That strong lead early was insurmountable.”
Colebrook scored runs in every one of the first five innings and plated six runs in the first two frames before Groveton scored. In both innings, Riff, in leadoff, reached on an infield error. Smith’s first home run came with one aboard in the first. A bases-loaded walk to Kendel Hall brought in the third run.
Both Sabrina Talmadge and Smith, with base hits, followed the Riff aboard in the second before Howe nailed a triple to plate all three. A walk to Riff in the third inning and an error turned into two runs when Smith struck again and Howe with a sacrifice fly for the 8-1 lead.
The Eagles put two on the board in the third via Delaney Whiting and Ava McNevins. CA added a run in the fourth as Haley Rossitto started with a single and ended when Shyanne Fuller drew the throw to first. The Eagles countered with a Kyleigh Lachance run on a Reese Routhier singles.
With the CA lead at 9-3 after four, the Mohawks raided for six runs on six hits, featuring a leadoff home run for Smith and when she came to bat for a second time that inning, banged a two-run single. Rossitto found her second hit and a costly error by Maya Hook let in two.
The Eagles staved off an early end with three runs in the bottom of the fifth without a hit but five walks. Lachance scored for a second time. Katie Woodworth’s three-run double closed the gap in the bottom of the seventh for the Eagles. The Mohawks move on.
“We got off to a bad start,” Groveton coach John Rooney said. “The errors then we left the bases loaded twice and runners in scoring positions twice. Those last two catches they made in the outfield were big. We picked a bad time to be in slump hitting. We killed the ball in midseason, then went downhill. We’ve had to battle from being in the hole all year.”
Groveton ends at 7-10 and will graduate Emmalee Deblois, Noe Jones, Katie Woodworth, Amanda Newman and Ava McNevins.
Colebrook will have to defeat Gorham for a third time in the quarterfinals on Saturday to stay in the hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.