Smith Tapped To Lead Powerhouse Vikings

LYNDON CENTER — The powerhouse, two-time reigning champion Lyndon Institute softball team has its new leader.
Justin Smith was named the Vikings’ next varsity softball coach, the school announced Friday
“We are happy to welcome Justin back to the Lyndon Institute family,” LI athletics director Eric Berry said. “Justin was our varsity baseball coach from 2002-14, as well as our boys varsity hockey coach for four seasons, and I am excited that he is going to shepherd the program into the future.”
Smith, who graduated from LI in 1993, led the Viking baseball team to the Vermont Division II state championship in 2003 and 2009. He has been coaching youth softball in Lyndon with Lyndon Youth Baseball and Softball and has also been coaching an ASA travel team as well.
“I am very honored to have been chosen to lead the Lyndon Institute softball program and continue its long tradition of excellence,” Smith said. “I am excited to continue working with the softball players of our community, many of whom I coached when they were in youth softball.
“I am grateful that the opportunity to coach varsity softball at my alma mater has presented itself at a time when I have the ability to give my attention and focus to the program and most importantly to the players. I view coaching as an opportunity to build relationships as well as an opportunity to develop skills and understanding of the sport and I very much look forward to doing so throughout the offseason and spring.”
Smith replaces Chris Carr, who stepped down this past spring after sevens seasons, a spectacular 107-18 record and three Division II titles, including back-to-back crowns in 2021-22.
“Justin is a great addition to our softball program,” said LI Head of School Dr. Brian Bloomfield. “His commitment to our students’ growth and his love of this community make him the right person for the job. I look forward to seeing where he takes our championship team in the future.”
Smith, who lives in Lyndonville with his wife, Kathy, and daughters, Molly and Emerson, will be meeting with all current and prospective softball players at a time and date to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.