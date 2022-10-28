Smith Tapped To Lead Powerhouse Vikings
Justin Smith is taking the reins of the Lyndon Institute softball team. (Photo by Javin Leonard/Lyndon Institute)

LYNDON CENTER — The powerhouse, two-time reigning champion Lyndon Institute softball team has its new leader.

Justin Smith was named the Vikings’ next varsity softball coach, the school announced Friday

