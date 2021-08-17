Soccer Refs Sought For Northern Vermont

Soccer officials are needed at middle school, JV and varsity levels for all schools throughout the northern half of Vermont from Middlebury and Thetford northward to Canada.
A varsity certification and rules clinic will be held this Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury Academy soccer field, and Aug. 26 at South Burlington High School from 2-8 p.m. Officials who are not varsity-certified are still eligible to officiate middle school and JV games by registering.
Sub-varsity games pay $57 per game plus mileage. Varsity games pay $85 plus mileage. “You can choose the days you want games and see your schedule online,” said subvarsity assigner Bruce James. “A subvarsity online rules clinic and video will be held.”
For more information and to sign up to referee soccer, contact BruceJamesSoccer@hotmail.com.
