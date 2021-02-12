Socia, Wheeler Lead Local Contingent At Cochran’s

RICHMOND — Champlain Valley Union worked Cochran’s Ski Area as the home hill it is for them, carving to first-place finishes in girls and boys slalom racing Friday.
Freshman Curtis Wheeler of the Lyndon Vikings ripped to a fourth-place finish in the closely-contested boys race, which saw St. J Academy right on the CVU Redhawks’ tailfeathers in second place. CVU had fifth through seventh locked up, while three SJA skiers rounded out the top 10.
Top Hilltopper Tommy Zschau had a goggle mishap on his first run and ended up not scoring, coach Patrick Anderson said. “It’s just nice being on the hill because the conditions are so good right now,” he noted.
Independent skier Alisha Socia, who trains with the LI Vikings but whose score doesn’t count toward their team score, took third place in the girls race, “and Bri Allegra (eighth) and Abby Fillion (11th) had good races too,” said LI coach John Kresser, who was unable to attend.
The Hilltoppers’ Maggie Anderson and Keating Maurer took fifth and sixth.
Next for the Hilltoppers, according to their schedule, is a Wednesday slalom at Mad River Glen in Waitsfield. The Vikings will be idle through next week, Kresser noted, adding that the Friday meet at Cochran’s was scheduled just three days ago.
Girls
Team
1. CVU 12, 2. SJA 41, 3. SB 63, 4. LI 70, 5. BFA 96, 6. CHS 99
Individual (two runs)
1. Olivia Zubarik, CVU 1:25.93; 2. Dicey Manning, CVU 1:29.84; 3. Alisha Socia, Independent, 1:31.52; 4. Charlotte Copperthwaite, CVU 1:31.79; 5. Maggie Anderson, SJA 1:32.77; 6. Keating Maurer, 1:36.22; 7. Kate Kogut, CVU 1:36.56; 8. Brianna Allegra, LI 1:37.06; 9. Annika Socia, Independent, 1:40.79; 10. Alaina Rolston, CHS, 1:42.49
Boys
1. CVU 21, 2. SJA 39, 3. SB 50, 4. CHS 73, 5. LI 81
Individual (two runs)
1. Michael Mansfield-Alessio, Colchester 1:23.28; 2. Rex Jewell, SB 1:23.45; 3. Ethan Lisle, CVU 1:24.09; 4. Curtis Wheeler, LI 1:24.50; 5. Sean Gilliam, CVU 1:26.30; 6. Ari Diamond, CVU 1:26.34; 7. Peter Gilliam, CVU 1:26.53; 8. Wyatt Knaus, SJA 1:26.57; 9. David Kantor, SJA 1:26.84; 10. Forster Goodrich, SJA 1:27.72.
