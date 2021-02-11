NEWBURY — Stuck in quarantine for two weeks, Sophie Bell wasn’t able to compete during the condensed high school ski-racing regular season.
The Profile sophomore let loose at Wednesday’s Division IV state alpine championships.
The 15-year-old Bell captured the two-run morning giant slalom title, then earned the individual sweep by winning the two-run afternoon slalom at Mount Sunapee.
“She absolutely crushed it today,” said Profile coach Phil Boone. “She was flawless.”
Coupled with runner-up performances from teammate Emerson Bell and stellar racing from the rest of the young and talented roster, the Patriots seized their fourth consecutive D-IV state championship and second four-peat among their 23 overall titles.
“The girls were very, very stoked,” Boone said. “That was a very elated bus ride home.”
Profile reigned in dominant fashion, going 1-2 in GS, sweeping the slalom podium and clearing second-place Derryfield by a whopping 53 points (779-726).
“It’s been a really short season and we haven’t had a full roster before today,” Boone said. “That was certainly pretty cool to see what they could do when they all got together.
“I haven’t seen a margin of victory like that by any team.”
Just before the start of the four-meet regular season, junior Liv White and Sophie Bell, the team’s captains, were required to quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure — both part of a cohort that had possible exposure to COVID-19. Neither tested positive.
White returned for the regular-season finale, Bell came back just before the state meet.
“I look forward to the high school season every year, it’s the best time of year,” said Bell, who also competes in USSA races with Franconia Ski Club. “I was so bummed to miss the practices and races, but I was so happy to return for states.”
Bell, who won the state GS and was third in slalom last season, let it rip in the morning GS on Wednesday.
She posted the only two runs under 38 seconds to win in a combined time of 1:15.39, edging teammate Emerson Bell (1:16.35).
“When I focus on having fun, having a good time and have high energy, I do better,” Sophie Bell said. “I was relaxed and that’s when I ski my best.”
Sophie Bell was fast and precise again in the two-run afternoon slalom, setting the pace with a blistering 29.02 and finishing with a combined time of 58.52.
“Sophie is one of the most gifted athletes, not just in terms of what she was born with, but she works hard and is passionate about ski racing,” Boone said. “Even though she wasn’t able to train while she was out, she was doing everything she could to stay in shape and to improve even though she couldn’t be on the hill.
“I never doubted that she would be wicked fast when she got back on the hill.”
Sophie Bell was fast. As were her teammates, comprised of one junior, an eighth-grader and the rest underclassmen.
The Patriots grabbed four of the top five spots in slalom. Emerson Bell was second in 59.75, Elaina DiMaggio third in 1:02.93 and Makenna Price fifth in 1:04.25 that left no doubt. Even Ella Stephenson cracked the top 10.
“When you’re fast, it doesn’t take much to go from hero to zero,” Boone said. “Our consistency and depth were pretty amazing. It was a fast slalom course, so I was a little nervous. There isn’t a lot of margin for error with a team that wants to go fast. They didn’t turn it down, they turned up the precision.
“They dominated.”
Behind the Bells in the morning GS were Price (seventh) and Stephenson (eighth) that gave Profile a commanding lead.
“We’re all so close, and that’s made a huge difference,” Sophie Bell said. “Everyone was having fun and skiing fast and happy. It was just a really good day for everyone.”
NOTE: The top seven high schoolers in each event qualified for the Meet of Champions, slated for Feb. 18 at Cannon Mountain/Mittersill.
——
DIVISION IV GIRLS ALPINE SKIING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Mount Sunapee
Team Overall
1. Profile 779; 2. Derryfield 726; 3. Lin-Wood 719; 4. White Mountains 647; 5. Trinity 644; 6. Moultonborough 616; 7. Sunapee 606; 8. Woodsville 540; 9. Littleton 432; 10. Gorham 358.
Team Giant Slalom
1. Profile 386; 2. Derryfield 363; 3. Lin-Wood 348; 4. White Mountains 341; 5. Trinity 310; 6. Moultonborough 306; 7. Sunapee 305; 8. Woodsville 310; 9. Littleton 216; 10. Gorham 212.
Individual GS (Top 10)
1. Sophie Bell, Profile, 1:15.39; 2. Emme Bell, Profile, 1:16.35; 3. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield, 1:18.39; 4. Isabella Cronin, White Mountains, 1:19.22; 5. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield, 1:19.33; 6. Jamie Lemire, Trinity, 1:19.51; 7. Makenna Price, Profile, 1:19.67; 8. Ella Stephenson, Profile, 1:19.83; 9. Hadi Corey, Lin-Wood, 1:20.48; 10. Sydney Pickering, Lin-Wood, 1:20.53.
Also (Local Top 25)
11. Liv White, Profile; 12. Nora Riendeau, White Mountains; 20. Angela D’Orazio, Littleton; 21. Paige Smith, Woodsville; 22. Savannah Stone, White Mountains; 23. Dory Roy, Woodsville.
Team Slalom
1. Profile 393; 2. Lin-Wood 371; 3. Derryfield 363; 4. Trinity 334; 5. Moultonborough 310; 6. White Mountains 306; 7. Sunapee 301; 8. Woodsville 230; 9. Littleton 216; 10. Gorham 146.
Individual Slalom (Top 10)
1. Sophie Bell, 58.52; 2. Emme Bell, 59.75; 3. Elaina DiMaggio, Profile, 1:02.93; 4. Ramundo, 1:03.69; 5. Price, 1:04.25; 6. Pickering, 1:05.12; 7. Handwerk 1:06.02; 8. Mackenna Mack, Lin-Wood, 1:06.24; 9. Corey, 1:06.26; 10. Stephenson, 1:09.27.
Also (Local Top 25)
14. White; 21. D’Orazio; 23. Stone; 24. Smith.
