FRANCESTOWN, N.H. — While the Winter Games were happening on the other side of the world, Sophie Bell had a golden moment of her own.
The Profile junior delivered the day’s four fastest runs en route to the slalom and giant slalom crowns and guided the talented Patriots to the New Hampshire Division IV girls alpine ski title on Thursday at Crotched Mountain.
“She was certainly unbeatable,” Profile coach Phil Boone said.
As were the Patriots.
Again.
Makenna Price got on the podium in slalom, five of the Patriots’ six skiers seized top-10 finishes in both events, and Profile earned a 39-point win over runner-up Derryfield to capture its fifth straight championship and 24th overall.
“Our coaches’ and team’s energy and spirit made it such a fun day because it was such an uplifting atmosphere,” Bell said. “We were just out having a good time. It was such a good feeling standing at the bottom of the course after everyone had finished and done well, it made me really proud of our team and the work we put in.”
On an unseasonably warm 57-degree day, the Patriots turned up the heat. Starting fast in the morning two-run giant slalom and staying consistent in the afternoon two-run slalom, Profile was untouchable on the soft snow.
Bell led the way, sweeping the GS and slalom races for a second straight winter.
The 16-year-old darted to the only sub-36-second times in GS for a combined winning mark of 1 minute, 11:37 seconds, beating runner-up Hailey Ramundo of Derryfield (1:12.98).
“She’s not just super fast, she’s an awesome teammate who does a phenomenal job with every aspect of ski racing,” Boone said.
Bell was even better in slalom. She dropped a pair of sub-40 times when no other skier broke 42, to win in 1:18.45. She cleared runner-up and teammate Makenna Price by almost 7 seconds.
It was Bell’s fifth individual title, including her third straight GS crown, and sixth podium finish in high school.
“Today I skied for fun,” Bell said. “I still tried the hardest I could but I feel like everyone skis the best when they’re not thinking about it and just going. Our coach has taught us that and I think that’s what makes our team special — we all love skiing just for the fun of it.”
For Bell and the Patriots, it was all about the team on Thursday.
“The state meet is not a one-person day and Sophie knew that,” Boone said. “She lays down a fast run and backs it up with a safe run. She spends her energy on the team. … They ski fast. They are together.”
The Woodsville girls finished fourth overall, climbing out of eighth place after GS with a strong showing in slalom. White Mountains was eighth overall.
The top 10 finishers in each event advanced to the New Hampshire Meet of Champions on Feb. 24, also at Cannon.
The Pats will be well represented — the boys on Tuesday also qualified five of their six skiers to MOC while rolling to the program’s 21st title.
Price, meanwhile, was fifth in GS to go along with her runner-up in slalom. Elaina Demaggio was fourth in GS and seventh in slalom. Livi White was ninth in GS and 10th in slalom, and Ella Stephenson was ninth in slalom and 10th in GS.
Profile’s sixth skier, Ella McPhaul, collected a pair of top-16 finishes — 13th in GS and 16th in slalom. Patriot Ani Griffiths also skied well (eighth in GS and 15th in slalom), but only competed as a Skimeister and didn’t score for the team standings.
“Every single one of these girls is an incredible human and awesome skier,” Boone said. “How hard they work, how much they care, and how much effort they put into every session is the reason they are so successful.”
It was the final state meet for White, the Pats’ lone senior and captain who has been with the team since middle school.
“She’s really going to be missed,” Boone said. “She is absolutely the heart and soul and energy of the team.
“We will miss her, but the other girls will continue to absolutely rip.”
——
2022 N.H. DIVISION IV GIRLS ALPINE SKIING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
At Crotched Mountain
TEAM COMBINED
1. Profile 769; 2. Derryfield 730; 3. Lin-Wood 666; 4. Woodsville 631; 5. Sunapee 624; 6. Moultonborough 603; 7. Trinity 600; 8. White Mountains 466; 9. Gorham 355; 10. Littleton 151.
TEAM GS
1. Profile 384; 2. Derryfield 368; 3. Trinity 343; 4. Lin-Wood 313; 5. White Mountains 308; 6. Sunapee 306; 7. Moultonborough 300; 8. Woodsville 297; 9. Gorham 285; 10. Littleton 151.
INDIVIDUAL GS
1. Sophie Bell, Profile 1:11.37; 2. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield 1:12.98; 3. Jamie Lemire, Trinity 1:13.25; 4. Elaina Demaggio, Profile 1:13.85; 5. Makenna Price, Profile 1:13.98; 6. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield; 7. Jessie Lemire, Trinity; 8. Hadasha Corey, Lin-Wood; 9. Livi White, Profile; 10. Ella Stephenson, Profile.
Also (Top 20): 13. Ella McPhaul, Profile; 14. Angela D’Orazio, Littleton; 15. Peyton Rutherford, Woodsville; 17. Savannah Stone, White Mountains.
TEAM SLALOM
1. Profile 385; 2. Derryfield 362; 3. Lin-Wood 353; 4. Woodsville 334; 5. Sunapee 318; 6. Moultonborough 303; 7. Trinity 257; 8. White Mountains 158; 9. Gorham 70; 10. Littleton (no team score).
INDIVIDUAL SLALOM
1. Sophie Bell, Profile 1:18:45; 2. Makenna Price, Profile 1:25.27; 3. Hadasha Corey, Lin-Wood 1:26.46; 4. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield 1:28.47; 5. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield 1:28.52; 6. Jessie Lemire, Trinity; 7. Elaina Demaggio, Profile; 8. Mackenna Mack, Lin-Wood; 9. Ella Stephenson, Profile; 10. Livi White, Profile.
Also (Top 20): 14. Peyton Rutherford, Woodsville; 16. Ella McPhaul, Profile; 18. Pagie Smith, Woodsville; 20. Dory Roy, Woodsville.
