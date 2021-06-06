BERLIN — A seventh-inning rally against Berlin produced seven runs that took White Mountains Regional from down one run to ahead by six runs and on to an 11-6 win in the Division III quarterfinals on Saturday. The semifinals are next for the two-time reigning champions.
Brayden White and White Mountains’ bunting ability proved key. White came in to pitch in the fifth after Berlin scored three times in the fourth to take the lead, 5-4 and the Spartan threw strikes.
“Brayden was in the zone for three innings with both his fastball and curveball,” offered coach Ben Hicks. “He came in a one-run ballgame and that’s pressure. He’s a senior who stuck with baseball for three years and earned his moment in the spotlight.”
White struck out four of the first seven he faced, and that brought WM to the top of the seventh still trailing by a run. That’s when the bunts came in to play.
When Tyler Hicks was hit with a pitch, the leadoff runner was on board. Karter Deming walked. Then came the first of four bunts at the bottom half of the WM order by three freshmen, Ethan Heng, Robert Breault, Ian St. Cyr for an RBI and sophomore Logan Ames for an RBI with a walk to freshman Brayden Shallow for an RBI in between. All of them reached.
Next came the hits: An RBI single from Brody LaBounty, his third hit of the day. White smacked a two-run double. When Hicks was at bat again that same inning, he drew an intentional walk and Deming a second free pass with one out.
Berlin went through three pitchers trying to quiet the rally from Kamron Huntoon to Jeremiah Mercier to Carter Poulin for the last two outs on strikes.
“Small ball changed the tempo of this game. It only takes one flame to light a fire and we got our first batter on. The one we needed to tie. Bunts put pressure on the defense and we got the runs,” coach Hicks said. “Freshmen with a suicide squeeze in a playoff game. No quit in these guys.”
WM had to survive the bottom half of the seventh and two were on with Tyler Rousseau getting the only hit off White. When what should have been an easy last out escaped the glove at first, all four of the more experienced WM infielders walked to the freshman first baseman with encouraging words.
“That’s leadership,” coach Hicks said. The final out went flying out to Heng in right field and the Spartans stayed in the hunt.
Seven Spartans accounted for the 14 hits with LaBounty on top with 3-for-5 and two RBI. LaBounty scored in the first to grab the lead that Berlin overturned with two runs in the second. White with a single followed by a Hicks hit and a sac fly by Deming evened the score at 2-2 after three.
Deming was on the mound through the first four innings and struck out four, yielded five hits and five runs (two unearned) and walked three. Shallow regained the lead with a run in the fourth, 3-2 until the Mounties batted and scored three runs featuring a two-run double by Ben Estrella.
In the fifth, Hicks doubled and Deming had the RBI that closed the gap to one run, 5-4. A defensive leap by Hicks at shortstop snagged an Estrella line drive to close the sixth. White kept the Mounties off balance with strikes and the bunts saved the day.
Berlin leaves with a 9-6 record. The Spartans carry a 13-2 record to the semifinals at Somersworth (8-4) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
