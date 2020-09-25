Spectator Policies For Vermont Area High Schools

The 2020 Vermont fall high school sports season kicks off today with a football game in Lyndon. The rest of the area teams begin in earnest this coming week with games in soccer, field hockey, cross-country running and outdoor volleyball.
For spectators planning to attend games, it’s important to keep abreast of each school’s spectator policies. State policy allows for no more than 150 spectators per event.
Listed below are those for the schools our coverage area. All guidelines are subject to change based on guidance from the state.
ST. JOHNSBURY
• Events will NOT be open to the general public
• SJA and visiting schools are allotted 2 guests per athlete
• Guests may only include immediate family or household members
• At no time shall the total number of spectators per visiting team exceed 75
• Contact tracing information will be required of all spectators
• All spectators must pass a temperature check and health screening upon arrival
• Masks MUST be worn by ALL spectators while entering campus and during the event
• Approved spectators will be matched to a list previously submitted by the visiting school
• Spectators attempting to enter an event who are not listed will not be admitted
• Visiting and home spectators will be designated to specifically marked areas for the event
• Individual portalets will be designated for athletes, visiting and home spectators
• Indoor facilities are closed to all spectators
• No concessions will be available
• Once an event has concluded spectators should return to their vehicle wearing a mask and depart from campus immediately
LYNDON
• Practices and games will be closed to the public. For games, two tickets will be issued to each student athlete (home and away) The participating student/athlete will designate to whom the tickets will be assigned. Fans from other schools will not be allowed to be on location unless they are on the opponents spectator list. The remaining open spectator spots will be filled by LI students or family members of participating athletes through advanced ticket reservations with the athletic office.
• Spectators should enter through the designated entry point(s). The entry points will be clearly marked, and other possible entrance points will be roped off to avoid confusion.
• All spectators will be asked to wear a facial covering over their mouth and nose. Spectators may buy a mask at the gate if they do not have one. Spectators who refuse to buy the mask, or put one on, will be given the suggestion of where they can view the game from outside of the venue. If Spectators are non-compliant they will be asked to leave the venue.
• Portalets will be provided at each field facility. One at Forrest Field, one at Robert K. Lewis Field. Bathrooms at Sanborn Hall will be closed.
• Indoor facilities will be closed to all visiting teams and the general public.
• The Booster Club Concession Stand will be open during football games and provide prepackaged snacks and drinks.
• The bleachers will be closed to help with social distancing and to limit areas of cross contamination. Spectators are asked to bring their own folding chairs if they wish to sit during the games.
• Fans will be required to leave the venue immediately after the game.
• There will be no charge for attending football games during the 2020 season.
• All spectators will be asked to stay socially distanced during the game.
• We ask our community to self monitor and be respectful of each other.
• If the administration feels the rules are not being followed by our spectators, LI reserves the right to adjust these guidelines as needed to help ensure the safety of student athletes.
NORTH COUNTRY
• All NCUHS families are limited to two members of the family per athlete. Space for spectators beyond the two-per-family guideline will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
• All spectators must wear a mask.
• Events will be open to spectators 30 minutes prior to the start time.
• With the exception of football, parents will not be allowed to sit on the same side of the field as the teams. Typical fan areas will be roped off and signs will be up outlining our spectator procedures.
• If the administration feels the rules are not being followed by our spectators, NCUHS reserves the right to adjust these guidelines as needed to help ensure the safety of student athletes.
• Spectators, athletes, and coaches are encouraged to leave the premises immediately following home events.
• Parents will not be allowed at practices.
• There will be no admission fees for football games in 2020.
LAKE REGION
• All spectators, players, coaches, and staff are required to wear face coverings at all-times. All spectators should be practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet. Anyone in violation of these requirements may be asked to leave the event.
• All spectators will be required to enter the designated gates at both soccer fields. All spectators for varsity soccer matches will be required to enter through a gate located by the greenhouse behind the school. All spectators for JV soccer matches on the upper soccer field will enter through a gate by home baseball dugout. If spectators are leaving the grounds others may be let in, in their place.
• Gates for all parents/fans will open a half hour before the scheduled start time of the contest. No entry beforehand.
• No parking for fans in the lower parking lot behind school (exception for handicapped spectators). This includes student athletes and coaches.
• Designated spots for officials behind school; designated spot for opponents school bus.
• No spectators or visiting teams are allowed into the building.
• All players on home and visiting teams will be allowed two family members. All family members will check in at the gate to the event to be accounted for. Remaining space will be first come/first served.
• No spectators will be allowed near the fields.
• No spectators allowed on the hill behind the upper soccer field, all spectators will be on the opposite side of the teams.
• There will be 2 portalets at lower and upper soccer fields.
• No spectator stands; no concessions.
HAZEN
• All spectators will be required to wear masks/facial coverings at all times
• All spectators will be expected to remain socially distanced at all times (at least 6 feet apart) and should sit/stand with members of their own family Only.
• Spectators should arrive as close to the event start time as possible and depart the event in a timely fashion so as to limit crowding.
• All practices are closed except for players and coaches
• The School building will be closed. There will be portalets on the grounds for spectator use.
• The athletic department at Hazen Union School fully understands the guidelines shared are much different from past years and may not be ideal from a logistical or convenience standpoint. Every effort is being made to allow spectators at fall events. It is imperative that we work together in the wearing of facial coverings and by practicing physical distancing at all athletic events. Following the guidelines together will allow for a safe and positive fall sports experience for student athletes and spectators alike. If this does not happen we will not allow spectators at games.
DANVILLE
• Danville will allow spectators on a first-come, first-serve basis until 150 capacity is reached. The school will monitor the number of spectators and may adjust attendance policies to adhere to state guidance.
BLUE MOUNTAIN
• Blue Mountain will allow spectators.
• All coaches, players, officials and spectators will be screened with a temperature check, COVID-19 related questions, contact tracing information and mandatory wearing of a mask while practicing social distancing throughout the entire event.
• Spectators will be expected to self screen; confirming their temperature is not above 100.4 and they have not been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. Additionally, they must not have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
• Blue Mountain will have marked off social distancing areas from which one can watch the game. Social distancing is required.
• There here will be a modified concession stand at contests with only pre-packaged items.
• Each Blue Mountain student-athlete will be guaranteed two spectators per participant as well as each visiting student athlete will be guaranteed two spectators per participant. All other spectator admissions will be filled on a first come first serve basis. Spectators must park in the main parking lot unless a handicap placard is visible. All spectators must wear masks at all times in the spectator area.
• On both the Coach Ron Brown Athletic Field and Coach Gerry Piper Athletic Field team benches will be located on the further side of the field. Only Players, coaches, team personnel, and officials are allowed on the side of the field. Spectators will be located on the opposite side of the field at a minimum of 10 feet from the line. Social distancing must be maintained with a minimum of 6 feet of separation between households.
• Access to the school building is restricted to all spectators but portalets will be available on site.
