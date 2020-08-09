ST. JOHNSBURY — It was green’s day.
Down a game in a best-of-three weekend series for the Babe Ruth 18U Vermont east region baseball championship, St. Johnsbury 1 (wearing the green jerseys) won two straight contests against St. Johnsbury 2 (black jerseys) over the weekend at Legion Field to punch its ticket to the state championship.
After a 6-5, extra-inning loss on Friday night, St. J 1 outlasted their intraleague foe 10-5 in Game 2 on Saturday night before holding on for a 7-5 victory in Sunday afternoon’s do-or-die finale.
St. Johnsbury 1, made up of standout players from around the region, advances to face Mt. Abe in the upcoming state title tilt. The format (single game or best-of-three) and location will be determined early this week.
“We battled back,” said St. J 1 coach Mirko Ignjatovic. “Our guys are motivated, they are positive.”
Jack Cushman pitched 4⅔ innings of relief for the win on Sunday, entering the game after starter Zach Tanner tossed 2⅓ frames of hitless ball.
St. J 1 trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of third, but the home team scored four times — the key knock a Trevor Bassett two-run single that made it 6-3. Cushman added a RBI single in the first.
St. J 1’s David Piers picked up the win in Game 2 on Saturday, pitching four innings and allowing three runs and striking out seven. On offense, Brady Beck had three hits and an RBI, Isaiah Priest had five stolen bases and drew a couple of walks and Dylan Dwyer had a pair of RBI singles for the victors.
In Game 1 on Friday night, St. J 2’s Collin Punderson had the eventual game-winning hit on a RBI single in the top of the ninth that put his squad up 6-4. Earlier in the evening, Cushman belted a two-run blast to center field in the opening frame for St. J 1.
