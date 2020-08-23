St. J 10Us stop CVNLL, take on Central for district title

ST. JOHNSBURY — Slugger Kellan Kendall smacked a go-ahead three-run double in the top of the sixth inning, lifting top-seeded St. Johnsbury to a 8-5 victory over No. 4 Connecticut Valley North in Sunday’s Little League 8-10 District 4 semifinal at Legion Field.
Kendall finished the day 4-for-4, helping St. J advance to Tuesday night’s championship game. His squad will take on No. 2 Central, which defeated No. 3 Lyndon in a Sunday morning semifinal.
Jack Pilner had six strikeouts in relief of St. J starter Maddox McFarland while Grayson Hallett went 3-for-4 for the winners.
St. J toppled Central in a pool-play thriller on Friday night, a McFarland walk-off hit giving the boys in green a 7-6 win and the No. 1 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.