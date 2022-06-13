St. J 4x800 Sets State Record At NE Regionals; Cilwik Earns Top 10 Finish, Will Backpack Home To NEK

The St. J foursome of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden and Nathanial Bernier finished third in a new Vermont state record time at the 2022 New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Connecticut on Saturday, June, 11, 2022. (Couresy photo)
WILLOWBROOK PARK, Conn. — Another week, another record.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Vermont state champion 4x800 squad set a new state record at the 2022 New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday at Veterans Stadium.
The team of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Nathaniel Bernier and Evan Thornton-Sherman, all of whom helped the Hilltoppers to a Vermont Division I state team title on June 4, finished in a time of 7:57.46 to secure third place.
The foursome from Hall High School (West Hartford, Conn.) won in a time of 7:50:30.
St. J’s quartet smashed the overall state record of 7:59.80, previously held by U-32. The same Hilltopper team reset the D-I record earlier this spring at the Essex Invitational (7:59.95), smashing a 15-year-old mark held by CVU.
Evan Thornton-Sherman also ran to second place in the 2-mile, finishing in 9:08.37. Sam Hilts of Concord (N.H) reigned in 9:04.51.
“Evan had to take the lead in the 3,200 in an attempt at a new state record, but got no help and was caught in the last 300 meters to take second,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid said.
Thornton-Sherman won the 1,500 and 3,000 at the Vermont state championship on June 4, lowering his state record in the 1,500 in the process.
North Country’s James Cilwik ran to 10th in the mile in a school-record time of 4:18.60. The champion was Pierce Seigne of Hanover (N.H) in 4:07.09.
It was a strong finish for Cilwik, a senior, who also lowered the school record in the two-mile (9:33). Cilwik exits high school with five outdoor school records (800, 1,500, 1,600, 3,000, 3,200).
According to North Country athletics director Phil Joyal, Cilwik set off on a new adventure immediately after New Englands, planning to hike the Long Trail home from Connecticut. He set off with a 40-pound pack of gear and hopes to make it back to the Northeast Kingdom by next Monday (40 miles per day).
The Vermont state decathlon is Monday and Tuesday in Burlington. New Balance Nationals are slated for Thursday-Sunday
