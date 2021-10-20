St. J 5/6 Runners-Up In Haverhill
The St. Johnsbury 5/6 Girls soccer team reached the finals of the Haverhill Soccer Fest on October 16, losing on penalty kicks in the championship game. From left: Lia Krieter, Destiny Rutledge, Calla Wills, Valerie Daigneault, Serenity Speaks, Burke Donovan, Scenic Devoid, Lucy Moriarty, coach Tom Huntington, Chloe Angell, Vivi Huntington, Kaedyn Kendall (top) and Zari Holt. Not pictured: Gracie Patrick. (Couretesy photo)

