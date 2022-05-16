LYNDONVILLE — Adriana Lemieux of nearby St. Johnsbury Academy committed to play softball at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, the school announced Monday.
Lemieux, a catcher, is a four-year varsity player and currently a Hilltopper team captain. Last year, she helped lead the Hilltoppers to 11 wins, the No. 6 seed in the Vermont Principals’ Association Division I state tournament and a berth in the quarterfinals.
She hit .384 with four home runs, six doubles, and 15 runs batted in. She also scored 21 runs, stole nine bases, and had a .882 fielding percentage behind the plate. She was an All-Metro second-team selection and was named to the Caledonian-Record’s Dream Dozen All-Area team.
This season, the Hilltoppers are currently 8-3 overall and 5-3 in league play.
Lyndon head softball coach Kevin Valentine is happy to add another local product to his roster.
“Adriana is a perfect fit for our softball family,” Valentine said. “Adriana is very quick behind the plate as a catcher and hits for average and power. Adriana will make our program stronger next year and is a local kid who is staying home in the NEK.”
Lemieux joins Hannah Corvino (Milford, N.J.), Allusion Hixon (Columbus, Ga.), Chloe Ducharme (Milford, N.H.), Lindsey Gannon (Beverly, Mass.), Bailey Quire (Gainesville, Fla.), and Ann Watkins (Los Angeles, Calif.) in NVU-Lyndon’s 2022-23 recruiting class. T
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.