Lights. Turf. Action.
That’s the vision, anyway.
St. Johnsbury Academy is exploring options to give Fairbanks Field a major facelift — installing an all-purpose artificial turf playing surface with lights at its current football and track complex.
“In addition to raising money to make this happen, we’re still in the preplanning, design and permitting phase,” said Tammi Cady, SJA’s assistant head for advancement. “Over the years, alumni and friends have made contributions towards the purchase of lights, but we still need to raise significant funds to install the configuration of lights and turf field that will serve the school and community best.”
An artificial turf field would replace Fairbanks’ natural-grass surface, a field used predominantly by the football program. The Hilltopper soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and ultimate programs compete on the adjacent Cary Fields.
There are currently four high schools in Vermont with artificial turf surfaces, including Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland and Burr and Burton. The former three also have lights. The closest high school turf field to St. Johnsbury is Hanover (N.H.).
There are 20 high schools in Vermont that have lights, North Country being the only Northeast Kingdom school to play on Friday nights.
“We’ve talked about an all-purpose field with lights for years, but we’ve come to a point where the demand for playing space year-round is higher than we can meet with our current fields,” Cady said. “We are seeing a record number of students interested in participating in sports and the need for more recreation, club, and intramural space is acute.
“By adding a turf field with lights we will be able to extend our spring and fall seasons, deal with the challenge of our unpredictable shoulder season weather, increase opportunities for extra-curricular and health and wellness programs, and better serve the community throughout the year. We also know that the roof on the field house will need to be replaced soon, so having an outdoor facility will help us not to disrupt programs when the field house is under construction.”
Organizers of the Caledonia County Relay for Life, meanwhile, are unable to use the usual St. J Academy track location in mid-June for their annual cancer fundraising event because they were told lights are being installed to illuminate the football field, which is encircled by the track.
