The St. J Academy relay team of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee, Gerardo Fernandez and Jaden Beardsley stand with coach Chip Langmaid after racing to second place in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
The St. J Academy relay team of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee, Gerardo Fernandez and Jaden Beardsley stand with coach Chip Langmaid after racing to second place in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy put together a historic, record-breaking season on the track and trails in 2022-23.
Chip Langmaid, the longtime Hilltopper coach, was lauded for his efforts this spring.
Langmaid was named the 2023 Vermont Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year, as selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Wednesday.
State-by-state winners were selected based on their teams’ performances throughout the 2023 outdoor track & field season. Among the factors taken into consideration were team score and placement at the state championships, margin of victory, performance against rankings if available, individual championships, and how their teams’ performances stacked up to previous years.
The winners from each state are in consideration for the association’s National High School Track & Field Coach of the Year award. One boys coach and one girls coach from among all the states will be selected by a panel of experts and be announced next month as the national winners.
Kaitlin White of Essex High School was named Vermont’s girls track and field coach of the year.
The Hilltopper boys swept the Division I titles during the 2022-23 school year for the first time. St. J won the cross-country running championship, along with taking the indoor and outdoor track and field crowns.
In January, Langmaid was named the USTFCCCA cross-country coach of the year after guiding SJA to its second straight D-I boys championship following a 63-year title drought. The team also cracked the top 10 at New Englands for the first time and qualified for the national championships.
This winter, the SJA boys took the D-I indoor track and field throne — the Hilltoppers unseating three-time defending champion Essex 147-122.5.
This past June, the Hilltoppers delivered a statement-making 55-point margin of victory ahead of runner-up South Burlington to secure their third straight outdoor championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.