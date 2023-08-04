The St. Johnsbury all-stars participate in opening ceremonies for the 2023 Little League East Region baseball tournament at Breen Field in Bristol, Conn., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. St. J begins its quest for berth in the LL World Series on Saturday morning against Canton, Mass. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m. The game will be live on ESPN+.
featured
St. J All-Stars At LL Regionals Opening Ceremony
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit
- AP News Summary at 10:06 p.m. EDT
- Judge rules Texas abortion ban too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications, orders changes to law
- A judge has ruled Texas' abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications
- Brush fire destroys 8 homes, damages others in suburban Tacoma, Washington
- Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
- Trump boasts at Alabama fundraiser that he needs 'one more indictment to close out this election'
- Person in connection with dancer's stabbing death at Brooklyn gas station is in custody, police say
- Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That could be a challenge
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:22 p.m. EDT
- Idaho bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11
- AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Mexico City arrests neighboring state's attorney general, who accuses ex-soccer star of corruption
- Sun beat the Fever 88-72 behind 6 players in double figures
- Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
- Mystics beat the Sparks 79-77 to snap a 3-game losing streak
- Jose Siri homers and drives in 3 runs to help Rays rout Tigers 8-0
- The Big 12 Conference announces Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as new members, completing its raid of the Pac-12
- Connecticut 88, Indiana 72
- Brazil's Falcão quits Santos job after allegation of indecent assault
- Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels retires after comeback attempt falls shorts
- Golfer Angel Cabrera is released on parole after 2 years following gender violence cases
- Rangers broadcaster Nadel back in booth for '23 debut after treatment for mental health issues
- Orioles fans give Mets manager Buck Showalter a warm welcome back to Baltimore
- Angels will wait a couple more days before finalizing Ohtani's next start on the mound
- Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health
- 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy feels 'normal' as he works is way back from elbow surgery
- St. J All-Stars At LL Regionals Opening Ceremony
- USA Basketball's select team wins pair of short scrimmages against World Cup team
- Scott Dixon can tie Kanaan's IndyCar consecutive starts streak in Nashville
- The Twins put Buxton on the injured list with a hamstring strain; Luplow claimed off waivers
- Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel reveals in documentary he tried to commit suicide at end of 'bender'
- Henley leads Wyndham again. Horschel, Thomas make moves to salvage their seasons
- College sports realignment, always chaotic, gets another spin as Pac-12 dwindles
- Wolff responds with his clubs for a 61 to lead LIV Golf at Greenbrier
- Big Ten presidents' council votes to admit Oregon and Washington in August 2024, a crushing blow to Pac-12 Conference
- Padres righty Joe Musgrove shut down for at least 3 weeks with shoulder inflammation
- Hinako Shibuno maintains 2-shot lead after second round of the Women’s Scottish Open
- Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee began pointing to 2024 long ago. It could be a difficult road.
- University of Oregon trustees vote unanimously for the Ducks to join the Big Ten Conference, another blow to Pac-12
- Pollard tries to be true to quiet personality in taking lead back role for Cowboys from Elliott
- Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna provides insight into now-dropped child porn charges
- Deshaun Watson moving forward heading into his first full season since his suspension
- Coach Prime on the mend, ready for first season at Colorado with overhauled roster
- The buzz around Simone Biles' return is papable. The gymnastics star seems intent on tuning it out
- Fried dazzles in return, Murphy and Ozuna homer back-to-back as Braves cool off Cubs 8-0
- Browns rookie QB Thompson-Robinson shows poise, potential in NFL debut with Aaron Rodgers watching
- Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a 3-year, $186 million extension, AP source says
- Iowa State opens practices under cloud of gambling investigation and questions at QB
- Jennifer Valente gives US second gold medal in as many days at cycling world championships
- NFL response to congresswoman includes call for more federal attention to illegal gambling
- Giants offensive line seemingly more unsettled than before camp started
- Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players
- Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy
- Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy
- Climate protesters briefly interrupted a tennis match between Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz in DC
- Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, in intensive care with sepsis and pneumonia
- Guardians place slugging 1B Josh Naylor on 10-day injured list with oblique strain
- Chiefs hardly helping running backs wanting big deals with their budget backfield finds
- Saints' Kamara suspended for 3 games, apologizes for role in 2022 fight, thanks Goodell for meeting
- Top-seeded Jessica Pegula beats Elina Svitolina in 3 sets to reach the DC Open quarterfinals
- Spanish league clubs to earn more TV revenue if they provide better access to players and coaches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.