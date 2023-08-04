The St. Johnsbury all-stars participate in opening ceremonies for the 2023 Little League East Region baseball tournament at Breen Field in Bristol, Conn., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. St. J begins its quest for berth in the LL World Series on Saturday morning against Canton, Mass. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m. The game will be live on ESPN+.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.