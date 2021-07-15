St. J All-Stars Edge Lyndon To Advance In 12U District IV Tourney
Izaiah Christie knocked in the eventual winning run and got the win on the bump for the St. J All-Stars in the Little League 12U District IV tournament on Thursday, July 15, 2021, a 3-2 win over Lyndon. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

WAITSFIELD — Izaiah Christie drove in Zachary Priest for the eventual game-winner as the St. Johnsbury Little League All-Stars narrowly defeated rival Lyndon in the Little League 12-and-under District IV tournament at Couples Field on Thursday.

Kellan Kendall drove in a pair of St. Johnsbury runs with a single in the second inning to negate an early Lyndon advantage.

Lyndonville got runners on the corners in the top of the sixth but the game ended on a deep fly ball caught by St. Johnsbury right fielder Brayden Isham.

Christie got the win on the mound.

St. Johnsbury will play Central Vermont at 10 a.m. on Saturday for a ticket to the Sunday championship game against undefeated Connecticut Valley North. Central Vermont put St. J in the loser’s bracket with a hard-fought 1-0 win in the tournament’s opening round.

