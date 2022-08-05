Former St. Johnsbury Academy star Dage Minors recently competed for Bermuda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
He was also awarded the prestigious honor of being a Bermuda flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony on Aug. 4.
“Was such an honor to be selected and lead the team and Island out,” Minors wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Entering the stadium, my mind was going all over the place. While walking in and watching the ceremony, my mind went into reflection mode.
“The thoughts of me being coached by my dad, our favorite workout, three laps around Shelby Bay. My mom, the cooler always, showed me what love is and about. My big brother and sister always looking out for me, no matter the situation. My immediate family who tell me on countless occasions how much I make them proud.”
The 26-year-old was selected along with Emma Keane, Bermuda’s first female squash player, as Team Bermuda flag bearers. Upon announcing the honor, Chef de Mission Donna Raynor spoke in regards to why Minors was chosen.
“We have been watching and seeing Dage compete in various races and has broken Bermuda’s 1,500 record,” she said. “I thought these two were the best choice.”
Minors also competed in the 1,500 meters on Thursday. Minors drew the short end of the stick, being placed in an extremely competitive heat amongst multiple Olympic medalists and full-time pros. Minors qualified for the world-class event while working a full-time job as a paraeducator.
He finished ninth in his heat with a time of 3:46.67. Even though he outpaced every single other runner in the other heat — top finish was 3:48.34 — Minors did not qualify to advance to the next round despite being faster than five other qualifiers.
“I know there’s been reports and comments about my performance,” Minors said on Instagram. “And words like ‘tough draw’ and ‘unlucky’ have been used. I appreciate it but what happened was far from it. 12 athletes make the final from 25. To do that you have to be top 5 in the heat or have the next two quickest times. Unfortunately, I had neither. Had I ran my best time I would have been in the final but I didn’t and on Sunday I will watch from the stands. It’s sports.”
Minors graduated from St. J in 2013 and from Franklin Pierce University in 2017. As a Hilltopper he claimed eight titles, including six individual championships during the indoor and outdoor track and field championships his senior season and was named the Record’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2013.
“Pretty awesome [for Minors to] represent and have qualified,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “His PR is now a sub four-minute mile converted.”
At Franklin Pierce, he left the program as the most-decorated Raven of all time. His collegiate resume includes being a six-time All-American, nine-time NCAA Championship qualifier and 21-time Northeast-10 Conference champion.
Minors’ has continued to shine on the international stage while representing Bermuda. Back in April, he secured a third-place podium finish in the 1,500 at the USA Track and Field Bermuda Games.
