St. J Athletics Claim Babe Ruth 13-15 Regular-Season Crown
Buy Now

Top row, from left: Manager Bob Cushing, Nick Stein, Seb Eldred, Brody Ryan, Carter Bunnell, Gideon Pearce, Griffin Kimball, Andrew Edwards, coach Ray LaBounty. Bottom row, from left: Coach Jim Cushing, Jack Leach, Carson Finn, Ryder Smith, Nathan Cushing, Cayden Keafer and coach Trevor Bunnell.

The second-seeded St. J Athletics claimed the Babe Ruth 13-15 regular-season crown with a 7-3 victory over the top-seeded Lyndon Indians at Legion Field on Friday, June 25, 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.