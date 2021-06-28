The second-seeded St. J Athletics claimed the Babe Ruth 13-15 regular-season crown with a 7-3 victory over the top-seeded Lyndon Indians at Legion Field on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Latest News
- Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious
- US: Big drop in migrant kids at largest emergency shelter
- Man faces 20 years in prison after jumping from plane in LA
- Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation
- Tropical Storm Enrique moves past Mexico's southwest coast
- 'He'd like to murder me,' estranged Durst brother testifies
- GOP cries foul as California nears new governor recall rules
- US envoy: Children in conflict taught to commit war crimes
- Tropical Storm Danny makes South Carolina coastal landfall
- National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Danny has made landfall on South Carolina's coast
- Boeing's next airplane likely to be delayed by FAA concerns
- Biden tells Israel president he won't tolerate nuclear Iran
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- She's up! Bat girl 60 years in making reaches Yankee Stadium
- Legendary big-wave surfer Greg ‘Da Bull’ Noll dies at 84
- Lightning take early 1-0 lead over Canadiens in Game 1
- Jake Evans replaces Joel Armia in Canadiens Game 1 lineup
- Bettman casts doubt on NHL players going to Beijing Olympcs
- Experience matters: USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster
- Switzerland beats France 5-4 on penalties at Euro 2020
- Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate sex abuse claims
- Waterford’s Brian Harbaugh Reels In Winning Trout
- 18-year-old Dominguez makes pro debut in Yankees' minors
- Mike Trout moved to 60-day, out until after All-Star break
- Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time
- St. J Athletics Claim Babe Ruth 13-15 Regular-Season Crown
- UConn-South Carolina extend series for two more years
- The Latest: Andy Murray wins seesaw match at Wimbledon
- Two-time MVP gladly cedes lead role in playoffs to Middleton
- Celtics coach Udoka wants to ‘bring the dog out’ in stars
- Maya Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award at The ESPYS
- Nelly Korda a major winner and face of American women's golf
- Last chance for Tokyo: Final 4 Olympic hoop qualifiers begin
- Son of Bruins star David Pastrnak dies 6 days after birth
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: A Hike To The Source Of The Connecticut
- Josh Rawitch to become president of Baseball Hall of Fame
- Women’s hockey league in private ownership after 2 sales
- Excited tennis fans return to Wimbledon after 1-year break
- Royals look to break 5-game skid against Red Sox
- New York to visit Washington Monday
- Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup with Angels
- The Latest: Noah Lyles wins the 200, headed to Tokyo
- Billups gets first chance as head coach with Trail Blazers
- Middleton's 38 power Bucks past Hawks 113-102 for 2-1 lead
- 18-year-old Pepi scores twice, FC Dallas beats Revs 2-1
- Parks, Thiago score late goals, NYCFC beats DC United 2-1
- English wins Travelers, beating Hickok in 8-hole playoff
- LEADING OFF: Santiago faces MLB sticky ban, Naylor injured
- In the clutch: Kyle Busch ends Hendrick win streak at Pocono
- Steve Stricker wins Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship
- Ayton's emergence has Suns a win from the NBA Finals
- Guzan makes 4 saves, Atlanta United ties Red Bulls 0-0
- Bonner, Sun beat Sky 74-58, end Chicago's 7-game win streak
- Wheeler blanks Mets over 7 innings, Phils win 4-2 for split
- Guerrero, Biggio lift Blue Jays to 5-2 win over Orioles
- UConn pitcher, family barely escaped FL tower collapse
- No doubting Thomas: Harvard sprinter emerges as 200 favorite
- Mariners' Santiago ejected as part of foreign substance rule
- Czechs beat Netherlands 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
- North Woods 10Us Land In District 3 Tourney Final
- Pitino's summer job: Trying to get Greece into Tokyo Games
- Phils' Harper sits against Mets after hit in calf by pitch
- WIMBLEDON 2021: Djokovic, Murray, Kvitova-Stephens on Day 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.