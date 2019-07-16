St. J Babe Ruth all-stars compete in District 3 tourney

The St. Johnsbury Babe Ruth 15U All-Stars recently competed in the Vermont District 3 Tournament where they went 1-2. From left: Griffin Kimball, Gehrig Beck, Jon Morgan, Sam Begin, Anthony Briggs, Brody Gordon, coach Rob Begin, Paxton Smith, Lane Stone, Cale McGinnis, Tim Tremblay, Nathan Cushing, Jacob Baesemann, coach Gary McGinnis and manager Bob Cushing. (Courtesy photo)

