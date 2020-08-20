St. J Babe Ruth all-stars compete in state regional

The St. Johnsbury 15U Babe Ruth all-stars went 3-1 and finished runner-up in the Northeast Regional bracket of the Vermont state tournament. The team is comprised of players from Hardwick and St. Johnsbury.
Back row, from left: coach TJ Davison, Layne Stone, Brady Olden, Brody Gordon, Tim Tremblay, Tyler Rivard, Griffin Kimball, Lyle Rooney, manager Joe Rivard, Cale Stone, coach Bob Cushing. Front row, from left: Jacob Davison, Nathan Cushing, Paxton Smith, Jonn Morgan, James Montgomery and Jadon Baker.
