St. J Baseball’s David Piers tosses no-hitter

Have a day, David Piers.
The Irasburg 16-year-old, playing for the St. Johnsbury No. 1 Babe Ruth 18U team, tossed a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts in his club’s 6-0 victory over Franklin County in Williston on Saturday morning.
Piers accomplished the feat over seven innings and 83 pitches.
St. J next hosts Mt. Abe at Legion Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
