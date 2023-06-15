St. J Boys Lacrosse Finishes Season In Middlebury

The St. Johnsbury Rec seventh- and eighth-grade boys lacrosse team attended the 25th annual Green Mountain Shootout in Middlebury over the week. Playing four games in two days the boys finished their season with a win in the final game. This season the boys team had the largest turnout in the St. J Rec history with 28 players. Back row (left to right): Oliver Hetzelt, Briar Rutledge, Samual Martin, Ryan Maynard, Matthew Willison, assistant coach Nattie Emmons, Matthew Bullard, Ripley St. Pierre, Trevor Maney, Andrew Harden, Domonic Robinson-Jimenez, Hampton Mahy, Ryan Walsh, Jackson Fisher, Misha Chirkov and head coach Michael Prevost. Bottom row: Asher Garand, Henry Jolliffe, Ignacio Montague, Spencer Gingue, Grady Davis, Holden Brigham and Dana Goodwin. Front: goalie Jacob Witter.
