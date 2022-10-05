ST. JOHNSBURY — Ranked top in the state and for good reason, the defending Division I boys cross country champion St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers just rattled off two more impressive victories.

This past weekend, St. J took first place out of 50 teams at the Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy for the first time in the 31 years of the event. Then on Tuesday, the Hilltoppers won again in convincing fashion, this time in the NVAC Mountain Division meet at their home course.

