ST. JOHNSBURY — Ranked top in the state and for good reason, the defending Division I boys cross country champion St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers just rattled off two more impressive victories.
This past weekend, St. J took first place out of 50 teams at the Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy for the first time in the 31 years of the event. Then on Tuesday, the Hilltoppers won again in convincing fashion, this time in the NVAC Mountain Division meet at their home course.
St. J last fall won the XC crown for the first time since 1958 behind now graduated seniors Evan Thornton-Sherman (individual state champion) and Hale Boyden, the Academy’s No. 2 runner last fall.
Now, it is last year’s youngbloods that are the savvy veterans looking once again to lead the Northeast Kingdom program to the promised land.
Longtime head coach Chip Langmaid says this past week’s success is a sign of things to come for this team looking to repeat as tops in Vermont.
“There is a real drive to excel and the will to do the work required,” Langmaid said. “Hale was a major influence last year and this year Carson [Eames] has stepped into that role as the heart of the team. They are very different teams, last year we hoped to follow Evan’s lead and be top-three in the state. With the unexpected championship, this group has embraced the expectations that come with being the defending champs and are driven to be their best. They have accepted the challenges of daily training and enjoy challenging each other.”
The Hilltoppers are led by sophomore Andrew Thornton-Sherman, who placed sixth out of 553 male runners at Thetford and first overall at the NVAC meet.
Thornton-Sherman was 13th at state last year in his first varsity season. Five other Hilltoppers finished in the top 50 at Thetford. Those same runners — Carson Eames (second), Charlie Krebs (third), Nathaniel Bernier (fifth), Ari Levin (eighth) and Nathan Lenzini (10th) — helped St. J dominate the NVAC meet, too.
“The key to success at this point is the hard work they have put in,” Langmaid said. “Even more importantly, the recognition that with the confidence that comes from that hard work and determination to repeat. I think Evan showed them that they could step up and do great things last year and they have embraced that mentality.”
The St. J girls have been finding success on the course this fall as well. They took ninth at the Woods Trail Run and at NVAC helped complete the Hilltopper sweep by narrowly besting U-32.
Bennett Crance finished 47th at the Woods Trail Run and was the fastest female at NVACs. Teammate Siri Jolliffe grabbed third on Tuesday while teammates Jasmine Engle, Peyton Qualter, Macy Moore and Maddie Blanchard placed 9-12.
The St. J boys led the way with a score of 19 followed by Craftsbury (57), U-32 (77), Montpelier (100) and Lake Region (160).
The Hilltopper girls had 27 points to finish over U-32 (32), Lyndon (79), Lamoille (112) and Lake Region (151).
Boys Top 10: 1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, St. J 17:52; 2. Carson Eames, St. J 17:56; 3. Charlie Krebs, St. J 17:59; 4. Sargent Burns, U-32 18:00; 5. Nathaniel Bernier, St. J 18:04; 6. Charlie Kehler, Craftsbury 18:04; 7. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Montpelier 18:05; 8. Ari Leven, St. J 18:30; 9. Matthew Califano, Craftsbury 18:36; 10. Nathan Lenzini, St. J 18:39.
Girls Top 10: 1. Bennett Crance, St. J 22:07; 2. McKenna Knapp, Paine Mountain 22:11; 3. Siri Jolliffe, St. J 22:39; 4. Claire Serrano, U-32 23:05; 5. Amy Felice, U-32 23:06; 6. Ginger Long, U-32 23:06; 7. Avery Ryan, U-32 23:24; 8. Sara McGill, Montpelier 23:36; 9. Jasmine Engle, St. J 23:37; 10. Peyton Qualter, St. J 23:39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.