ST. JOHNSBURY — A skosh too long.
Cole Banks’ game-winning shot attempt just missed at the buzzer and the 13th-seeded Burlington Seahorses upset fourth-seeded St. Johnsbury 45-44 in the first round of the Division I tournament on Tuesday night.
TJ Turner had 17 points and Sheikhnoor Megenow added 10 for the visitors in the nip-and-tuck thriller, helping the Seahorses avenge an earlier 40-26 loss to the Hilltoppers and ending St. J’s five-game win streak.
Banks had a team-high 12 points while Fritz Hauser added nine for the Academy, which trailed 21-20 and battled hard throughout the second half to help set up the dramatic finish.
Turner hit two foul shots to make it 45-42 Burlington with 23.1 seconds to play. Murphy Young then canned two FTs to bring St. J within 45-44 with 15 seconds to go.
After Burlington missed the front end of a one-and-one, St. J rebounded and called timeout with 7.2 seconds to go.
Banks got the ball and drove right to the baseline, spun out of a double team and pulled up for a short jumper, but the ball hit the back iron as the buzzer sounded.
“The shot didn’t quite fall at the end but Cole was absolutely tremendous for us, especially in the second half,” St. J coach Ben Davis said. “Our effort was there and we knew this was going to be a difficult game. Burlington vastly improved since our first game and they made more plays than us tonight.
“I am very proud of our young group, winning five games to close the regular season. That experience will help us as a program moving forward.”
BHS (2-6): TJ Turner 5-4-17, Seth Jackson 2-0-6, Amari Fraser 2-1-5, Sheikhnoor Megenow 4-1-10, Tate Agnew 1-0-2. Dylan Grimm 2-1-5. Totals: 16-FG 6-12-FT 45.
SJ (5-3): Sam Bugbee 1-0-3, Colby Garey-Wright 3-1-7, Cole Banks 5-2-12, Murphy Young 3-2-9, Sam Begin 2-0-4, Fritz Hauser 4-1-9. Totals: 18-FG 5-10-FT 44.
BHS 5 16 10 14 — 45
SJ 9 11 8 16 — 44
3-Point FG: B 7 (Turner 3, Jackson 2, Megenow 2); S 3 (Bugbee, Garey-Wright, Young). Team Fouls: B 11, S 14.
