St. J Claims Win At Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Dec 10, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now Wrestlers compete during the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now Wrestlers compete during the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now Wrestlers compete during the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now Wrestlers compete during the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now Wrestlers compete during the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now Wrestlers compete during the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now Wrestlers compete during the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. J Academy wrestling team placed first out of eight teams in the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.This year, the format for the day was team-against-team duals.SJA defeated CVU/Fair Haven 36-28, Burr & Burton 60-12, Mt. Mansfield/Mt. Abe 36-30 and Springfield/Randolph 48-30. Seniors Ozzy Alsaid and Hannah Keithan both turned in standout performances. Alsaid won all four of his matches by pin and Keithan went 3-1 on the day.“SJA wrestled hard,” co-coach Matt Stark said. “The Hilltoppers are off to a great season and on Wednesday evening at Alumni Gymnasium there will be more wrestling.”The Hilltoppers will dual Spaulding and Colchester at 5:30. Tags Wrestling Team St. J Academy Sport Heavy Athletics School Sandy Murray Bird Tournament Ozzy Alsaid Hannah Keithan 