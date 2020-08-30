ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury is headed to the Vermont Little League 11-12 state baseball championship for the first time in 35 years.
Cleanup hitter Bryce Gordon’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth drove home Carson Finn to lift fourth-seeded St. Johnsbury to a 2-1 walk-off victory over No. 1 Browns River on Sunday at Legion Field.
“I thought our team was very poised today,” said St. J coach John Lenzini. “They’ve played in several close games over the last few weeks, so it helps to have been in that situation as they were today.”
St. J, which lost in the District 4 championship but earned a state berth as the tournament host, advances to face second-seeded Colchester in Monday night’s championship game. Colchester ousted Connecticut Valley North 7-1 in Sunday’s nightcap.
Tied 1-all with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Finn drew a walk and moved to third on Izaiah Christie’s single to right-center — just St. J’s second hit of the game.
Facing BR relief pitcher Jack Lorenzini, Gordon then sent a high fly ball to left field. Dylan Sicard made a running catch in foul territory, but couldn’t make a play on the tagging Finn, who slid home with the winning run.
It ended a fast-paced battle highlighted by stellar pitching on both sides.
Sicard, mixing a fastball with a curveball and changeup, pitched 5⅓ innings of one-hit ball with 11 strikeouts. After walking Finn in the sixth, he was pulled after reaching the pitch limit.
Gordon, the 5-foot-10, 205-pound hard-throwing right-hander, pounded the strike zone for 4⅔ innings, allowing one run and three hits while fanning nine. He had eight strikeouts through three innings.
St. J right-handed Liam Paquette also provided heroics, fanning the final four BR batters to earn the win.
The hosts struck first in the second inning, Ryder Smith’s opposite-field RBI hit to right scoring Cedric Manassa-Curnin for a 1-0 lead. Manassa-Curnin led off the frame with a walk, then stole second and got to third on an overthrow from the catcher.
Browns River rallied in the top of the fifth. Leadoff batter Gavin Hodgdon reached on catcher’s interference, then moved to second on a Charlie Laporte sacrifice bunt. After a 6-3 out and a walk, BR had runners at first and third with two outs and Sicard at the plate.
He delivered an RBI single to right to square the game 1-all. After Gordon walked Kyle Evans to load the bases, Gordon was pulled on pitch count.
Cool and collected, Paquette shut the door.
He fanned Jake Philbrick to escape the jam, then struck out the side in the top of the sixth to set the stage for St. J’s winning run.
“Both Bryce and Liam were very sharp on the mound,” Lenzini said. “They made great pitches when they needed to, and they worked out of jams well.” Gordon and Paquette combined for 13 strikeouts.
St. J will make its first trip to the Little League state championship since 1985. The locals beat the District 1 champions, Georgia, 6-1, that year to win the only state title in St. Johnsbury Little League history.
Game time Monday night is slated for 6:30 at Legion Field.
COLCHESTER 7, CONNECTICUT VALLEY NORTH 1: Also at Legion Field, Colchester ace Vinny Wagoner and reliever Jackson Pecor combined to toss a no-hitter as the District 1 champions rolled into the title game.
Wagoner was dominant. The hard-throwing right-hander pitched 5⅓ hitless frames with 12 Ks, three walks no earned runs. Pecor got the final two outs to seal the deal.
Wagoner found minor trouble in the top of the first as District 4 champion CVNLL used its speed to manufacture a 1-0 lead without a hit.
Jonny Smith struck out, but reached base after the catcher’s errant throw to first. With runners on second and third after Levi Thompson got on, Griffin Pike drove home Smith on a fielder’s choice. Colchester limited the damage, however, tagging out Thompson who tried scoring on the play.
Down 1-0, Colchester went to work on offense. Johnny Luter had an RBI single, Landon Merchant added an RBI sac fly and Sawyer Cyphers’ RBI single put Colchester up 3-1 in the bottom of the first.
Colchester tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the second, capped by Merchant’s two-run single.
Jacob Robare made it 7-1 with an RBI single in the seventh.
